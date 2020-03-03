“In a playoff or championship game, everything goes fast,” Bruins Coach Carl Wojcik said. “We tried to throw everything at the net because you never want to play come-from-behind hockey, especially in a championship game.”
Bruins senior Charlie Wojcik, the coach’s son, had two goals and an assist. Senior goalie Riley Burch was named the game’s MVP after turning away 36 shots.
“Riley saved us for sure,” Charlie Wojcik said. “He played one of the best games I’ve seen from him in a long time.”
1. Landon (16-2-2) Last ranked: 7
The Bears capped a strong season by winning the Interstate Athletic Conference and the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League championship.
2. St. John’s (22-9-2) LR: 1
The Cadets’ season ended with an overtime loss to Landon in the MAPHL title game.
3. Chantilly (12-1) LR: 3
The Chargers’ chances at a perfect season came crashing down in the Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League where they lost to Riverside, 12-3, on Friday.
4. T.C. Williams (11-1) LR: 4
The Titans fell to Lake Braddock/Park View in the CSHL championship game.
5. Georgetown Prep (14-5-1) LR: 2
The Hoyas couldn’t solve rival Landon in the postseason, losing to the Bears in the IAC championship game and the MAPHL semifinals.
6. Lake Braddock/Park View (11-1) LR: Not ranked
The Bruins knocked off Washington-Liberty and T.C. Williams to capture their first CSHL championship.
7. Riverside (10-1-1) LR: Not ranked
The Rams won their first NVSHL championship in the team’s four-year history.
8. Washington-Liberty (9-3) LR: 5
The Generals’ season ended in a loss to Lake Braddock/Park View in the CSHL semifinals Feb. 26.
9. DeMatha (16-11-3) LR: 8
After the Stags secured their fourth consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship, they lost to Mount Saint Joseph in the first round of the MAPHL playoffs.
10. Gonzaga (13-10-4) LR: 6
The Eagles lost to Georgetown Prep in the first round of the MAPHL postseason.
Dropped out: No. 9 Battlefield, No. 10 Bishop O’Connell