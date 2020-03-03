The fight was Dillon’s first as a Capital, and another example of the two newest Capitals sticking together amid a tough stretch of games. The group will have a crucial test Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, who are just three points behind Washington for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

With game intensity increasing and opponents’ desperation rising, Capitals Coach Todd Reirden praised the players, specifically Dillon and Kovalchuk for their showing against the Wild, calling it “the stuff that’s going to make the difference a month from now and in the next few weeks when we’re playing Metro competition here and there.”

Dillon and Kovalchuk’s off-ice bond is also strong, and has come as a bit of surprise. Both are staying at the same hotel near the practice rink, rather than getting longer-term residence with just a month left in the regular season. Dillon, who arrived about a week before Kovalchuk, said he’s excited that he now has someone to chat with and make the situation less of a “hotel feel.”

Most nights, they’ve been eating dinner together while the team has been home, because most of their teammates have families in Washington. Kovalchuk, whose family is still in Los Angeles but will visit during their spring break, quipped that he didn’t want to “be another kid in [a teammate’s] house” so he spends a good amount of time with Dillon instead. However, on Sunday night, they went together to a teammate’s house for a group dinner.

Dillon knows he and Kovalchuk carry the same goal: “wanting have to have success here and wanting to have a long playoff run.”

“I think for him, coming from a Russian background, me from Canada, it is different,” Dillon said. “He started in the early 2000s, and I remember him being the all-star he still is and kind of have to pinch myself every once in a while that now we are teammates and he’s just been an awesome guy.”

Dillon said he didn’t know much about Kovalchuk, other than his on-ice resume, but as he has gotten better acquainted, he said he has been impressed “not just how skilled he is but how much he cares about the game and how much he wants to win.

“Whether it is young guys or veteran guys that he has had a relationship with before, he is very funny and likes to have a laugh and makes it easy to be around him,” Dillon said.

Kovalchuk said being friends with a handful of players on the team has helped him get more comfortable playing in Washington’s system, which he said is complicated because of the way the Capitals run their looks.

“It takes me a little while because this team is one of the most [thorough] I’ve ever seen detailing stuff,” Kovalchuk said.

While Kovalchuk is still learning the ins and outs, one of the most intriguing looks the Capitals have run this season involved Kovalchuk on the left wing, Alex Ovechkin on the right and Evgeny Kuznetsov centering the line. Reirden used the line coming off a Capitals’ penalty kill against Minnesota a couple times and also used the line on its own as the trio started to play well, combining for one of Ovechkin’s two goals Sunday night against the Wild.

Reirden said after the Wild game he would expect to try out that line more as the team searches for the best combination of forward lines and defensive pairings for the postseason.

“I’m not gonna lie, that’s nice for sure to be able to communicate in your own language,” Kuznetsov said. “But at the same time, I feel comfortable when I’m playing with any of my teammates. Whatever a coach gonna give us, we just have to executive, especially this time of the year.”

Kovalchuk and Ovechkin never played on the same line on the national team because each played left wing, but now with Kovalchuk on the right wing in Washington, it opens up that possibly and Kovalchuk admits he likes the look.

“To have Kuzy in the middle too, it makes a huge difference,” Kovalchuk said. “He’s one of the best centermen in the league and his decision-making with the puck and positioning on the ice, it’s incredible. The way he can skate, too. So it makes a big difference whoever you play with.”