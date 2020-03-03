But hear Martinez out.

“He’s still learning how to control his cutter,” the manager said. “He just throws it. We’re trying to teach him now … to locate his cutter. A lot of times, he gets in trouble because it’s a really good pitch. [We ask], ‘When you get to two strikes, what do you want to do? How do you want to approach a hitter?’ He just looks at you and [says], ‘I just throw it, and the ball cuts.’ And I said, ‘Well, there’s more to it than that. We have to get you honed in.’ Because for him, he gets in trouble when [the count] gets 1-2, 0-2, and then he throws [it in the zone]. In those situations, for me, with your stuff” — Martinez waved his hand, illustrating Suero should throw anywhere but the strike zone — “no one should really hit the ball hard.”

AD

AD

But batters did against Suero last year. They crushed the ball with two strikes. Of the 360 pitchers to allow at least 50 batted balls with two strikes, Suero’s exit velocity against ranked 18th-worst in MLB. The inability to avoid hard contact when he’s ahead in the count, along with the wear of 71⅓ innings, led to an uneven season; Suero sometimes breezed through frames and other times couldn’t escape them. Martinez acknowledged his role in Suero’s struggles — he overused the right-hander because “at one point … we had him and [Sean] Doolittle” — but believes Suero will be better this season.

This is, at least in part, because Martinez needs him to be. He is betting on Suero. When the manager recently counted backward from the ninth inning, setting up his bullpen usage, he listed Doolittle, Daniel Hudson, Will Harris and … Suero. The manager named Tanner Rainey and Hunter Strickland, too, but Suero is, for now, seen as the most important member of the bridge from the front of the bullpen to the big three. It’s a crucial responsibility for a team that needs its relievers to help compensate for the deficit it created by not fully replacing slugger Anthony Rendon in the lineup.

It’s a responsibility someone like Suero, a 28-year-old with two up-and-down seasons under his belt, has never had before.

AD

AD

“I feel proud they have that confidence [for me] to serve in that role,” Suero said in Spanish through a team translator. “To me, it's just, take the bull by the horns.”

To prepare for his new role, the reliever has been honing his third pitch, the curveball, and tweaking his second, the change-up, with starter and change-up savant Aníbal Sánchez, who has two of his own. But Suero’s greatest opportunity for improvement lies in taking his best pitch, the cutter, and making it more dangerous.

This, in a way, is the twist: The cutter was mostly effective last season. With two strikes, he struck out the hitter slightly more than half the number of times he threw it and allowed a batting average of just .200. He has the stuff, but Martinez wants Suero to understand that, ahead in the count, he should nibble at the strike zone, not launch a frontal assault.

AD

AD

Suero is learning the finer points of pitching starts with his arsenal. The shape of his cutter fluctuates by day and how hard he tries to throw it. Martinez said Suero doesn’t understand how to use both sides of the plate, or how to elevate, or how to throw the ball down, which exacerbates his struggles during an off game. When he maintains a consistent approach with inconsistent stuff, his fate is decided by what batters let him get away with.

This explains why, when Suero entered the game last season, the quality of his outing was often decided within the first five pitches.

“We’re trying to get him to understand where you need to be [on certain days],” Martinez said. “But he gets up there and overly focuses on [throwing strikes]. … We’re trying to get him to understand how to use the plate to his favor, and not just throw the ball here in hopes that it goes here” — Martinez pointed inside on a right-handed batter.

When Suero throws, rather than pitches, he is betting his stuff is better than the hitter’s. The Nationals’ elite pitchers, such as ace Max Scherzer, don’t leave it up to chance. The heat map of Scherzer’s two-strike cutters last season shows he keeps them low and off the plate; if he makes a mistake, the damage is minimized. Not Suero. The heat map of his two-strike cutters looks like a rib-eye steak.

The solution the Nationals devised this spring: Expand the zone. Martinez and pitching coach Paul Menhart want Suero to emulate Scherzer’s two-strike cutters, forcing vulnerable batters to swing at the difficult pitches they would rather let go. The strategy for Suero, they decided, is to throw cutters higher in the zone and inside against right-handed hitters. They want them to start at the bat handle and threaten to drop in for a strike.

AD

AD

“I feel like the outside corner is very easy,” Suero said. He mimed throwing his cutter down the middle and letting the natural arc carry it down and away. “It’s a lot harder for me to locate inside on the hands.” He frowned. “So, we’ve been working on it.”