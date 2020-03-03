A complaint of this sort would usually cause a formal inquiry and possibly an internal affairs investigation, strictly following the chain of command, two public safety sources told the Los Angeles Times. However, the newspaper, citing sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, reported that deputies who deleted the photos would face no discipline.
Villanueva said that among the deputies who had taken, seen or exchanged photos was a trainee assigned to the Lost Hills Station that patrols the Calabasas, Calif., area where the helicopter crashed Jan. 26, killing Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others as they were flying to a basketball tournament.
“We’ve communicated in no uncertain terms that the behavior is inexcusable,” Villanueva said. “I mean, people are grieving for the loss of their loved ones. To have that on top of what they’ve already gone through is unconscionable.”
Vanessa Bryant, who lost her husband and daughter Gianna in the crash, was “absolutely devastated” by a report that personnel had shared photos of the crash. In a statement by her attorney that Vanessa Bryant shared on Instagram, Gary C. Robb requested an internal affairs investigation into the accusations and the “harshest possible discipline.” The NBC affiliate reported that at least two L.A. County Fire Department firefighters also took photos of the crash scene and were directed to delete them.
“First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LAFD would allegedly breach their duty,” Robb said. “This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.”
Villanueva said he plans to implement a policy about taking photographs on personal cellphones and hopes that California legislators will pass a law making it illegal to take unauthorized photos of those killed at accident scenes. In addition, he told KABC that the deputies involved in the Bryant crash are under investigation and could be disciplined.
In his statement, Robb said Vanessa Bryant had gone to the sheriff’s office after the crash and asked that the accident scene be designated a “no-fly zone” to shield it from aerial photographers.
The photos were brought to the attention of the sheriff’s department by an unnamed person who overheard a conversation in a bar between a bartender and the trainee deputy, who claimed to have photos from the scene, Villanueva said.
The law enforcement sources, who spoke about this case on condition of anonymity, said there are times when police officers might take photographs of an accident or crime scene when they arrive — precisely because they're worried about being accused of manipulating or altering evidence.
After images of Rihanna’s bruised face were published by TMZ shortly after her then-boyfriend Chris Brown was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, the Los Angeles Police Department changed rules concerning officers’ personal phones. They were warned that any images they took while on duty, even if on a personal cellphone, should be considered an official record of the LAPD, and subject to the same restrictions as a confidential document or crime scene photo.