Here’s what you need to catch up on what happened in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26. The NBA legend and sports icon was 41 years old.

Nine people, including Bryant, were killed in the crash. Gianna Bryant, the former player’s 13-year-old daughter, was among the dead.

Memorial service: Los Angeles honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the victims of the crash with a memorial at Staples Center. Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, spoke at the memorial, as did NBA legend Michael Jordan, among others.

Obituary: Bryant was an individual whose tirelessness and competitive drive were as notable as his versatility and ambition.

Commentary: Bryant accomplished so much, sports columnist Jerry Brewer writes. “Yet his story still feels disturbingly incomplete, and that’s why so many are taking his death so hard.” Barry Svrluga writes: “Lives are not clean. Legacies are messy. Memories are personal. It’s worth talking through.”

