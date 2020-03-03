Throughout the season, Maryland (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten) has taken pride in its solid defense, stymieing opponents including several talented scorers. But lately, since the Terps’ nine-game winning streak ended less than two weeks ago, the defensive effort has become a key point of concern. Maryland has now given up at least 73 points in each of their past four outings, and only a frenetic comeback at Minnesota has prevented a four-game skid. The Terps let Rutgers (19-11, 10-9), a team that is not known for its offensive prowess, surge ahead of them by shooting 49.2 percent from the field and making 7 of 16 attempts from three-point range.

Maryland trailed by 22 points with eight minutes to play, matching its largest deficit of the season, and only pushed closer in the final minutes once the outcome was well in hand. Anthony Cowan Jr., who led the Terps with 19 points, made two three-pointers in the final six minutes, but by then, the Terps had already let the game unravel. Coach Mark Turgeon had already begun emptying his bench when the Terps went on a late 10-2 run.

The lackluster defense wasn’t the only culprit for Maryland. The Terps’ three-pointing shooting was also abysmal, and their 6-for-32 mark was bad enough to doom any team, no matter how poorly it played defensively.

Rutgers hasn’t played in the NCAA tournament since 1991, and the win over Maryland gives it a significant push toward ending that drought. The Scarlet Knights, despite losing their previous three games, played like a squad hoping to will itself closer to its postseason goals. Maryland, which is now tied with Michigan State for first in the Big Ten and only a half-game ahead of both Illinois and Wisconsin, never showed much life in a building where Rutgers improved to 18-1 this season.

The Scarlet Knights had three players score in double figures, led by Jacob Young with 17 points off the bench. Young, a 6-foot-2 junior, had made 14 three-pointers all season but hit all three of his attempts from deep in the first half. Sophomore guard Montez Mathis, a Baltimore native, added 15 points, and junior guard Geo Baker had 11.

Maryland’s production primarily came from Cowan and sophomore forward Jalen Smith (16 points, 10 rebounds), another glaring source of concern for the Terps has they head into the postseason with a short bench and games coming after quick turnarounds.

The Terps fell behind early, continuing yet another troubling trend, and trailed by as many as 11 points just past the midpoint of the first half. They cut that deficit to three as halftime neared, but Rutgers responded with a 7-0 run, beginning with Baker’s deep three-pointer as the shot clock expired. The Scarlet Knights pushed their lead back to 11 with just over a minute to go, and only a three-pointer by Eric Ayala with 40 seconds left and a pair of free throws by Cowan brought the Terps within 35-29 at the break.

That small surge meant the Terps could have stayed in the game with a few solid possessions. Instead, they let Rutgers’s lead swell to 13 points fewer than three minutes into the second half. Maryland has proved it has the ability to overcome massive deficits, but it never truly threatened after halftime.

Rutgers gave its seniors and its passionate crowd an appropriate farewell to this season’s slate of home games. The Terps could only walk back to their locker room defeated as the student section swarmed the court around them.