Here is my first mock draft for 2020, projecting all 32 first-round picks coming out of the combine and ahead of free agency:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Even though there has been some question as to whether Burrow wants to be a Bengal, the Heisman Trophy winner will be Cincinnati’s top choice and quarterback of the future. The Bengals have already initiated trade talks involving previous starter Andy Dalton.

2. Washington Redskins: DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Like the San Francisco 49ers a year ago, Washington can’t go wrong by staying with the second pick and drafting the next great Ohio State pass rusher. Nick Bosa was the defensive rookie of the year last season for San Francisco, and Young may be better.

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

The Lions could trade down if a team wants to move up and grab the second-best quarterback. They could also decide to go with defensive tackle Derrick Brown or Simmons. But with Darius Slay being shopped in trade talks, Okudah could immediately become the Lions’ No. 1 cornerback.

4. New York Giants: T Mekhi Becton, Louisville

As much as General Manager Dave Gettleman may want to take Brown with this pick, he needs blockers to protect quarterback Daniel Jones. Nate Solder hasn’t lived up to his contract at left tackle.

5. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

It’s going to take close to another month to figure out whether Tagovailoa’s hip is healthy enough to warrant a top-five pick, but if he passes the medical tests, the Dolphins are a logical spot — unless a different team trades up to grab him.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Even though the Chargers are expected to make a run at Tom Brady in free agency, an alternative would be to keep Tyrod Taylor as the starter until Herbert can take over. He was one of the stars of the combine.

7. Carolina Panthers: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

The Panthers could consider an offensive linemen, but Brown is the best player available in this scenario. Carolina plans to use a 4-3 defense, and Brown can anchor the interior of the line.

8. Arizona Cardinals: T Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

The Cardinals will be tempted to draft a wide receiver, but Wirfs would fill their need at right tackle. He had an incredible combine, including running a 4.85-second 40-yard dash, and has a great résumé as a blocker.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

It’s amazing to think the Jaguars have to rebuild their defense after having such a dominant unit just two seasons ago, but they do. Kinlaw would be a talented addition to the interior of the line.

10. Cleveland Browns: T Andrew Thomas, Georgia

John Dorsey lost his job as Cleveland’s general manager in part because he didn’t put together a good offensive line. Thomas can help at tackle after the departure of Greg Robinson. The Browns need better pass protection for Baker Mayfield.

11. New York Jets: T Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

The Jets will be tempted to take a wide receiver, but they need to rebuild their offensive line. I don’t think they will spend $15 million per year in free agency for right tackle Jack Conklin, but they’ve got to bring in at least two veteran linemen and maybe draft two more. Wills could lock down one spot.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

This is a dream scenario for the Raiders. Simmons, a versatile and athletic defender, could easily go in the top 10, but a run on quarterbacks and offensive linemen could cause him to get pushed down the board. Building the Raiders’ defense is a priority for Coach Jon Gruden.

13. Indianapolis Colts: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

The Colts need help at wide receiver and along the defensive line. Putting Jeudy on the other side of T.Y. Hilton will make Indianapolis’s starting quarterback look good — whether that’s Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers or somebody else.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Jordan Love, Utah State

The Bucs are expected to put the franchise tag on outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett. That leaves Jameis Winston as a free agent, and the team isn’t expected to give him a long-term deal. Love, who had a great combine (including a 4.74-second 40), is a big quarterback at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds.

15. Denver Broncos: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

The Broncos need speed at wide receiver, and no one in this draft is faster than Ruggs. He ran a 4.27-second 40 at the combine and would give Denver a deep threat opposite Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

16. Atlanta Falcons: Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

With the Falcons not planning to bring back Vic Beasley, they need a pass rusher. A.J. Epenesa would be a consideration, but he ran a 5.04-second 40 at the combine, which might be a little slow for the Falcons. Chaisson is more explosive.

17. Dallas Cowboys: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Dallas has needed a safety since last year, when it didn’t sign Earl Thomas in free agency. McKinney fills that need, which will help overcome the expected departure in free agency of cornerback Byron Jones.

18. Miami Dolphins: T Austin Jackson, Southern California

The Dolphins started to rebuild their offensive line last year, but there is still plenty of work to do. Miami might hope that Andrew Thomas will fall to No. 18, but Jackson is still a great option.

19. Las Vegas Raiders: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

The Raiders thought they solved the wide receiver position last year when they traded for Antonio Brown and signed Tyrell Williams. But after Brown’s disastrous stint with the team, Lamb could become the No. 1 wideout.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB CJ Henderson, Florida

The Jaguars can’t expect Henderson to fully replace Jalen Ramsey at cornerback after his trade to the Los Angeles Rams, but he is a talented prospect and fills a need.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

The Eagles finished the season with little left at wide receiver; practice squad player Greg Ward Jr. became one of Carson Wentz’s main options. Higgins, a big target at 6-4, would help.

22. Buffalo Bills: DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

The Bills may lose defensive end Shaq Lawson to free agency and would like to add a pass rusher. Epenesa didn’t run well at the combine, but he’s one of the best edge rushers in this draft.

23. New England Patriots: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

The Patriots probably will take care of their needs at wide receiver and tight end before the draft. Murray is one of the best linebackers in this class and a great value at No. 23.

24. New Orleans Saints: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Sean Payton will be looking for a wide receiver to work on the other side of Michael Thomas. Jefferson has been rising on draft boards for the past month and helped himself with a 4.43-second 40 at the combine.

25. Minnesota Vikings: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

The Vikings are making major changes in their secondary. Xavier Rhodes had a bad season and could be cut or traded. Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander are free agents. Diggs fits Mike Zimmer’s system and could reunite with his brother Stefon, a star wideout for Minnesota.

26. Miami Dolphins: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Miami might end up preferring D’Andre Swift or J.K. Dobbins, but this is the perfect spot for the first running back to come off the board.

27. Seattle Seahawks: Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent and could leave for a contract worth more than $21 million per year. The Seahawks have to improve a pass rush that had only 28 sacks and a defense that ranked 26th in yards allowed.

28. Baltimore Ravens: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

The run on wide receivers leaves the Ravens in position to get some help on defense. Queen would be a nice addition.

29. Tennessee Titans: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

The Titans may not be able to afford free agent Logan Ryan. Fulton is one of four or five cornerbacks with first-round grades from most teams.

30. Green Bay Packers: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

It was evident down the stretch last season that the Packers needed more at wideout than just Davante Adams. Shenault suffered a core injury and will have surgery that will sideline him for six to eight weeks, but he’s a playmaker when healthy.

31. San Francisco 49ers: S Grant Delpit, LSU

The 49ers could lose safety Jimmie Ward in free agency, and Delpit could fill the void. They could also consider a cornerback.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

Damien Williams bailed out the Chiefs the past two years, but Swift would add versatility and explosiveness to their backfield.