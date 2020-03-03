It’s why, when United called him about a month ago to discuss a dual role, he took interest. It’s why he accepted a massive pay cut to sign with United and join a new team as the season commenced.

“I want to be playing as long as possible, but at the same time, I like football a lot,” he said of an immediate future on the field and a long-term future off it. “I love this game. This is my life.”

Higuain’s first formal session was on a rainy Tuesday at the RFK Stadium training grounds, where United was licking its wounds from a 2-1 opening defeat to the Colorado Rapids and preparing for expansion Inter Miami’s visit this Saturday at Audi Field.

Higuain earned $1.1 million last year. He will collect an estimated $150,000 working two jobs this year.

In his first comments since finalizing the deal, Higuain said: “I received a call from D.C. United 20-25 days ago. They would like to know me, I would like to know them. We sit down. We chat for a little bit. Now I am happy to be here for this opportunity. I hope I can help on and off the field.”

The elite playmaker will need at least another month to build his strength and fitness following rehab from major knee surgery in May.

“He is a different kind of player — his quality is amazing. He is going to help this team a lot,” said defensive midfielder Mohammed Abu, who was Higuain’s teammate in Columbus and, like Higuain, joined United this week.

D.C. acquired Abu, 28, on loan from Norwegian club Valerenga and will retain an option to buy his contract next winter.

A legend in Columbus, Higuain received an offer after his contract expired to remain with that organization, though not as a player. He was not ready to retire.

“I love them. I know they love me,” he said of the Crew. “The love will be there forever. I wish them the best. … They make a decision. They don’t give me the opportunity to play football. That’s real. They offer me another job in the club, but I want to play football and I will play football.”

In what surely will stir emotions for both player and supporters, the Crew will welcome United to Mapfre Stadium on June 20.

United Coach Ben Olsen said Higuain “is going to add to this club in a bunch of different ways. … He will help us as a staff and hopefully be a big brother to some people and bring his experience and knowledge. He has got a little bit to prove” as a player too.

Once he gets into shape, Higuain the player will take priority over Higuain the aspiring coach.

“If he comes back and is a full-time player and he is super-engaged and he is factoring in every week, it’s hard to put too much focus on the coaching staff,” Olsen said. “It will evolve. The priority is to get him back healthy and help this team on the field.”

United envisions him as a second-half substitute and spot starter in an attack that was rebuilt over the winter: Newcomers Julian Gressel, Edison Flores and Yamil Asad are pegged to lead the midfield.

In the off-field role — his title is player development coach — Higuain “can learn from us and we can learn from him,” Olsen said.

Higuain attended the opener and joined the team in the locker room afterward.

Asked of his impressions, he said he is still learning about the group. But, he added: “I believe a lot in this roster. We have a good squad. We will be fine. It’s all about work.”

>> Defender Donovan Pines remains out with an ankle injury. Barring a move this week, United will go into a second match without a center back to back up starters Steven Birnbaum and Frederic Brillant. …

>> Homegrown attacker Kevin Paredes, 16, injured an ankle in training Tuesday. It’s unclear whether he will be able to play with the other homegrowns, Griffin Yow and Moses Nyeman, for second-division Loudoun United in the USL Championship opener Saturday at Philadelphia. …

>> Goalkeeper Simon Lefebvre, D.C.'s first-round draft pick from France via Temple University, signed with Loudoun. …

>> Loudoun will play its first six matches away while upgrades at Segra Field in Leesburg continue. Additions include permanent bathrooms, a new scoreboard and sound system and additional parking.