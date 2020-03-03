Since 1982, No. 1 seeds have won the women’s basketball championship 29 times, including the last eight times. For almost four decades, at least one No. 1 seed has made the Final Four. The four top-seeded teams also have a combined 495-88 record against the rest of the field. And just once has a No. 16 seed upset a No. 1 seed in the opening round (Harvard in 1998).

In addition to seeding, the committee provided projected regional assignments for all 16 seeds, with South Carolina the No. 1 seed in the Greenville region, Baylor the No. 1 seed in the Dallas region, Maryland the No. 1 seed in the Fort Wayne region and Oregon No. 1 in the Portland region. Playing so close to home in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight would likely be a big advantage for South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon. Those three are a combined 46-0 at home.

South Carolina enters the SEC tournament as the No. 1 seed with a school-record 23-game winning streak. Senior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan was a dynamo offensively for the Gamecocks (one point per possession, ranking in the 97th percentile, per data from Synergy Sports) and solid defensively, allowing 66 points per 100 possessions, putting her in the 78th percentile of the nation’s defenders.

Baylor, the reigning NCAA women’s champion, boasts a 55-game home winning streak, the best active streak in the nation. And this team, statistically, is better than the one from last season. In 2018-19, Baylor outscored opponents by 27 net points per 100 possessions. This year’s version is outscoring opponents by 34 net points per 100 possessions.

Oregon won its third Pac-12 regular season title behind one of the best offenses in the country. The Ducks ranked in the 99th percentile or better for their spot-up shooting (with a 54 percent effective field goal rate), running the pick and roll (when they score 42 percent of the time), driving to the basket (1.2 points per possession), posting up down low (1.2 points per possession) and converting offensive rebounds (64 for 98 on putbacks). They were also the most-efficient scoring team in transition (115 points per 100 possessions).

Louisville lost its spot on the top line but didn’t drop far. The Cardinals were listed as the fifth-best team in the country by the selection committee, possibly earning them a No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Cardinals were joined by Connecticut, Stanford and UCLA as No. 2 seeds. Northwestern, North Carolina State, Mississippi State and Gonzaga were on the three line, while Iowa, Arizona, Oregon State and DePaul were No. 4 seeds.

We won’t have actual seeding and bracket placements until Selection Monday. But based on the win-loss record of each top 16 school and the win-loss record we would expect taking into account margin of victory adjusted for strength of schedule, Oregon, Baylor, Maryland and South Carolina are about equal favorites to win the 2020 national title, followed closely by Connecticut. Louisville, Stanford, North Carolina State and UCLA are the only other schools in the latest top 16 that have a one percent chance or greater to cut down the nets in New Orleans.