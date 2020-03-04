“There’s been no damage to his eye,” General Manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters Wednesday. “He had quite a night. First of all, you don’t know what happens. He felt the skate blade get his eye, but fortunately it just got the eyelid. It took 90 stitches to fix; a plastic surgeon took care of it.”

Lamoriello was careful to downplay the number of stitches.

AD

AD

“I don’t want to exaggerate with the stitches because they do very small stitches, but there were 90 of them,” he said. “He’ll be fine. It’s just a matter of time with the eye opening up and him feeling good.”

Johnny Boychuk rushes off the ice after taking Artturi Lehkonen's skate to the face. Very scary. pic.twitter.com/NwpIQAzznP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 4, 2020

Boychuk, 36, skated off the ice immediately after the third period incident and the Islanders went on to lose 6-2 in the Barclays Center. On Feb. 28, 2019, Boychuk sustained a similarly frightening injury when his neck was cut by the skate of Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner. He required no stitches to close a two-inch cut, but admitted “it was really scary.” Still, he was able to return to the game that night.

“You feel it hit your neck and just thoughts go through your mind,” Boychuk said at that time (via Newsday). “I’m just happy that nothing serious happened. In between periods, when I went off, I was in shambles. It was tough to even go out there again in the third and play a couple of shifts. I kept them extremely short. I just wanted to help out in any way.”

AD

AD

Islanders captain Anders Lee used the same word — “scary” — to describe Boychuk injury Tuesday night.

“I think he’ll be okay, but it doesn’t matter, it’s a scary situation,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said Tuesday night. “You hate to see that happen. It happens quick, skate to the face. I think that’s where all our minds are right now for sure.”