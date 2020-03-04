If there was one star and one team destined to commit to each other for the long haul this spring, it was outfielder Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. All the ingredients were there: a superstar in the late stages of an under-market contract, a midmarket team and perennial contender largely clear of future payroll commitments, and a healthy relationship that both sides seemed motivated to continue.

With news of Yelich closing in on a lengthy extension worth anywhere from $188 million to $215 million, depending on how it is structured, the Brewers get to keep the face of their franchise — and one of the greatest hitters of this generation — through the end of this decade. And Yelich gets a contract that will finally pay him market rate for a player of his ability and track record. Both sides should be thrilled.

AD

AD

The Yelich deal, first reported Tuesday by the Athletic, is expected to begin in 2022, eliminating what would have been a team option for that year. Yelich, 28, has two years remaining on the seven-year, $49 million contract he signed with the Miami Marlins before the 2015 season — a deal that is now regarded as one of the most club-friendly in recent memory.

Acquired by the Brewers via trade in January 2018, Yelich has delivered them two MVP-caliber seasons — he won the NL award in 2018 and was runner-up to Cody Bellinger in 2019 — while earning a total of $16.5 million in those years, both of which resulted in playoff appearances for the Brewers.

In the last two years of his old deal, he is set to earn $12.5 million this season (when he will be the 106th-highest-paid player in the game) and $14 million in 2021. The new deal will pay him along the lines of $27 million per season, which would put him around 10th in average salary among position players.

For the Brewers, the deal was a no-brainer — even though it nearly doubles the previous largest contract in team history, the $105 million deal it gave Ryan Braun in 2011. Yelich is the model for what a modern superstar should be: productive, durable and dedicated to his craft. Although his 2019 season ended in September with a fluky knee injury, he averaged 153 games over the previous three seasons.

AD

AD

He followed up his 2018 MVP season — in which he had a .326 batting average, a .402 on-base percentage and a .598 slugging percentage to go with 36 homers and 110 RBI — with an even better season in 2019 (.329/.429/.671, 44, 97), and he probably only lost the award to Bellinger because of his knee injury.

The Brewers, with a payroll that typically ranks in the lower third in baseball, had to do some maneuvering to make this deal happen. They cleared room for Yelich by parting ways with Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal and generally treading lightly in free agency, leaving them with no salary commitments beyond 2022.

Playing in one of the smallest markets in baseball, the Brewers can’t afford to miss with their big swings. But Yelich is as close to a sure thing as there is: a superstar who keeps finding ways to get better. And by locking up their best player for the better part of a decade, for the type of money that is unprecedented in franchise history, the Brewers demonstrated their commitment to winning — always a refreshing move in an era in which tanking remains a popular pathway.

AD

AD

Before Yelich arrived, the Brewers hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2011. With him, they have been there twice in two seasons. With a new deal keeping them together for years to come, the window of contention for Yelich and the Brewers could stay open for quite some time.