Finding below-market pitching can be one of the biggest challenges for fantasy baseball owners. In most standard 5×5 auction leagues, optimal budgeting calls for a 70/30 split of the $260 salary cap between hitters and pitchers. The split is based on hitters being more reliable than pitchers, despite having an equal number of scoring categories, and also on owners needing more hitters to fill out a complete roster. That often leaves around $80 to spend on nine pitchers who must deliver points for wins, saves, strikeouts ERA and WHIP.

With such little room for error, it is important to maximize your budget and take calculated risks on pitchers who are cheap but should outperform their typical dollar value. Luckily, depth chart projections for the 2020 season from FanGraphs give us a solid starting point for estimated performance, which can then be filtered through a spreadsheet to estimate auction values in a 12-team, 5×5 auction mixed league.

Here are five of the best potential pitching bargains you will find on draft day.

Matthew Boyd, Detroit Tigers

2020 projection: 10 wins, 186 strikeouts, 4.35 ERA and 1.23 WHIP

Estimated cost at auction: $5

Boyd allowed a major league-high rate of home runs per nine innings (1.9) last year. However, after adjusting for luck, defense and some of the other randomness found in pitching performances, Boyd’s ERA should have been 3.88 in 2019, not the 4.56 he was saddled with by the end of the regular season.

In addition, he struck out over 30 percent of batters faced, the 10th-best strikeout rate of 2019, by featuring a slider that held opposing batters to a .188 average with 113 strikeouts on 250 at-bats ending on the pitch.

Archie Bradley, Arizona Diamondbacks

2020 projection: four wins, 33 saves, 74 strikeouts, 3.75 ERA and 1.30 WHIP

Estimated cost at auction: $4

Bradley got a chance as the team’s closer last year but it wasn’t pretty. He walked one out of every nine batters he faced, and only stranded 77 percent of runners. But he was also the victim of some terrible luck on batted balls put into play. On those, hitters produced a BABIP of .337, the sixth-highest among relievers pitching at least 70 innings in 2019. The league average BABIP for relievers was .295.

Here’s the good news: Bradley’s strikeout rate in 2019 (27 percent) was the highest of his career and his swing-and-miss rate (9.6 percent) was the second-highest mark of his career. Both should serve him well in 2020 if he keeps the closer role.

Matt Barnes, Boston Red Sox

2020 projection: five wins, five saves, 99 strikeouts, 3.42 ERA and 1.26 WHIP

Estimated cost at auction: $2

The 29-year-old Boston setup man struck out more than a third of batters faced last year (39 percent, a career high), with almost half of all balls put in play resulting in groundballs. His curveball was a big reason. Barnes will use the pitch to hitters on both sides of the plate and held them to a .183 average-against, with 78 strikeouts in 153 at-bats ending on the pitch last year. If Boston’s closer, Brandon Workman, falters in any way, Barnes could be next in line to assume the role.

Chris Archer, Pittsburgh Pirates

2020 projection: 10 wins, 200 strikeouts, 4.17 ERA and 1.31 WHIP

Estimated cost at auction: $1

Archer improved in the second half of 2019 after ditching his sinker in favor of his four-seam fastball and slider. As a result, he struck out a higher rate of batters (31 percent compared to 25 percent in the first half), walked fewer batters (8 percent vs. 12 percent) and allowed fewer home runs (3 percent vs. 6 percent). His OPS-against improved (.842 to .703) and his hard-contact rate fell over 12 percentage points from the first half of the season to the second.

Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants

2020 projection: nine wins, 143 strikeouts, 3.92 ERA and 1.25 WHIP

Estimated cost at auction: $1

During his seven-year career in the majors, Gausman has played for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, teams that play in three of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball. His new club plays at Oracle Park, the most pitcher-friendly venue in MLB.

Gausman is slated to be a starter but could also pitch out of the bullpen, where he has shown to be more effective. Gausman has allowed a .640 OPS-against in relief appearances compared to a .766 OPS-against as a starter. His strikeout rate is also higher as a reliever (31 percent vs. 21 percent).

Gausman career splits PA AVG against OPS against Strikeout rate As starter 3,722 .271 .766 21 percent As reliever 225 .225 .640 31 percent

