The complaint, sworn to by FBI Special Agent Daniel A. Nowak and filed in a U.S. District Court in Florida, details direct messages sent from anonymous Instagram accounts Patz allegedly used. Among those targeted were players for the Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and New England Patriots, as well as, in several instances, family members and friends of those athletes.

Some of the threats included racial slurs, according to the complaint, and many vowed to kill the recipients in gruesome ways.

The complaint says a Blue Jays player received direct messages via Instagram that read, “I WILL BEHEAD YOU [n-word],” and “I WILL GAS YOUR DAUGHTERS AND THEN SEVER THEIR THROATS OPEN WITH A DULL KNIFE.” Beheadings and throat-slittings with a “dull knife” were common themes with Patz in messages to athletes, per the complaint, which detailed that many of the threats were sent during games on which Patz appeared to have placed bets.

“His substantial and persistent online sports wagering,” the complaint states, “suggests that [Patz] may have threatened athletes who played in games on which he had unsuccessfully wagered and lost money — or that he may have tried to influence the outcome of upcoming sporting events on which he had wagered.”

College athletes allegedly targeted by Patz include basketball players for Arizona and Pepperdine, and football players for Oregon and Southern California. Patz also threatened to rape and murder a Swedish soccer player, according to the FBI.

After losing a bet on Super Bowl 53, “Parlay Patz” allegedly sent threatening messages to two members of the Patriots.



“I’ll rape and murder your entire family.”https://t.co/AxahUJfPw4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 4, 2020

A resident of New York and California, Patz burst onto the sports betting scene late last year with a string of big wins. According to an account by USA Online Sportsbooks cited by the FBI, he used parlays — in which bets on separate events are combined into one wager — to amass $1,136,434 from Nov. 1 to Dec. 8.

Patz was reported to have won more than $300,000 on just two bets in one day, Dec. 7. One involved putting $42,391 on an eight-team parlay that paid $183,892; in the other he reportedly bet $25,000 on a five-team parlay and won $116,260.

All the while, Patz was sending angry messages to athletes in a pattern that dated at least to February of 2019, according to the FBI, which became involved in March. That was when a Pepperdine player received Instagram direct messages that allegedly stated, “Your throat will be severed open with a dull knife,” “Your entire family will be beheaded and burned alive,” “I will enter your home as you sleep and kill you,” and “Watch your back, you’re a dead man walking.”

An investigation into the account that sent the messages pointed toward Patz, the FBI claimed, as did probes into other Instagram accounts that sent subsequent threats. Patz was alleged to have sent “threatening and explicit messages” to approximately 300 targets via Instagram, almost all of whom were professional or college athletes, or their friends or family members.

In a December profile published by the Action Network, Patz was described as “showing very little emotion” as he sat amid an otherwise frenzied environment at a New Jersey sportsbook, despite having placed $40,000 on a five-team parlay.

“If you saw me watching the games, you would have no clue which teams I needed,” he told the website.

“Maybe it’s good I couldn’t get a Twitter account,” Patz told the Action Network at another point, referring to the fallout from having been impersonated on that social-media platform. “Because I’d probably go back at people.”

If found guilty of violating a federal statute prohibiting interstate communications that contain threats of injury, Patz could face up to five years in prison.