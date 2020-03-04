“Snacks is in this game, man,” one of the JSU television announcers declared.

By the end of the night, Lee also was in the scoring column, thanks to an improbable three-pointer from Stephen Curry range that went viral and caught the attention of his favorite player, Kevin Durant.

JSU wild. Ya love to see it. pic.twitter.com/EzZ5OzcBr2 — Dorian (@AllHailDorian) March 3, 2020

With his teammates determined to get him the ball, Lee, who had never dressed during his five years as the Tigers’ manager, missed his first three attempts Monday. All were from well beyond the arc.

“I don’t really drive too much,” the 6-foot Lee explained in a phone interview. “My game is really three-point line to three-point line. It’s a mismatch problem if I have to fight in the post, and I really don’t have a post game.”

Lee’s first shot was an air ball, which he said helped “get the jitters out.” After clanging his next two attempts — including one from just inside half court — off the rim, he received a pass from guard Jonas James in front of the Jackson State bench and let fly again. He had practiced this exact shot, from the star in the Southwestern Athletic Conference logo, all season long.

“I could feel everyone just waiting for that moment, for me to hit that shot,” Lee said of his deep three-pointer, which caused the Tigers’ bench to erupt in celebration with 32 seconds remaining. “One of them had to drop, even if I had to foul to get us an extra possession. I gotta make one. My teammates just told me to keep shooting it, and my guy Jonas told me he’s coming to me every time. On that last one, I got to my spot that I’m comfortable shooting from, a real deep three. Most people wouldn’t have made it.”

But Lee did, and the 22-year-old was still celebrating with the crowd as Arkansas Pine Bluff dribbled the ball back down the court. He had a chance to add to his point total in the final seconds after a Golden Lions miss, but an outlet pass just escaped his grasp.

Lee had joked with Jackson State Coach Wayne Brent for the past two years about suiting up for senior night. He wasn’t convinced it would actually happen until he was preparing the home locker room, as he always does, before Monday’s game.

“I set my own uniform out, and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is real now,' " he said.

Lee said the original plan was for him to participate in warmups, but Brent told his players before the game that if they built a sizable lead, the Tigers’ beloved senior manager, whose experience playing organized basketball was limited to intramurals, might see the floor.

“We were rolling, and then it was kind of a dead period where the energy got down and the lead started decreasing, so I kind of got a little nervous,” Lee said. “Then the guys took right back off and at the last media timeout, the crowd started chanting, ‘We want Snacks!’ It was just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Lee, who will graduate in May, grew up in Jackson and was a regular around the Tigers basketball program as a kid. He said he earned his nickname about 10 years ago when he would come to Jackson State games with his aunt and bring snacks, including Skittles, to the players.

“No one really knew my name, so one day they gave me the nickname ‘Snacks,’ and it just went from there,” Lee said.

A lot more people know his name after Monday night, including Durant, who tweeted about the video of his three-pointer.

I see u snipe....🖤 https://t.co/OEYAo3sjAm — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 3, 2020

“I’ve been a KD fan since he was at Texas,” said Lee, who on Tuesday was named the SWAC men’s basketball player of the week. “It’s been amazing to get all the publicity, and all the calls, texts and shout-outs.”

Lee, who celebrated the first points of his career at Buffalo Wild Wings with friends and family, hasn’t closed the door on an encore performance. With two games remaining in the regular season, Jackson State is still in contention for a top-four seed in the conference tournament, which would mean a quarterfinal game at home.

“It will probably fuel the guys because I know they want me to get out there again,” Lee said. “It would be another great experience to get in there and hit a big shot in the SWAC tournament, hopefully make it to the NCAA tournament. I might make a guest appearance.”

BREAKING NEWS: @GoJSUTigers deep range shooter Thomas “Snacks” Lee (@BigHomie_Tom) has been named #SWACMBB Player of the Week. The Jackson, Miss. native leads the league in social media views and is a legitimate scoring threat from virtually anywhere on the court #SWACHoops pic.twitter.com/xmY02y9oKq — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) March 4, 2020

The man @BigHomie_Tom was born ready for his three point shot that has gone viral. He nailed the same shot on just the second take in our interview. JSU's team manager says he's been shooting that shot all year long. #JSU #SNACKS pic.twitter.com/2GHizflcXF — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) March 3, 2020