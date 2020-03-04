Jim Justice, the business tycoon-turned-politician and Republican-turned-Democrat-turned-Republican again, last month put himself at the center of a slow-burning, small-town high school rivalry in southern West Virginia. An insult he leveled against the girls’ basketball team from his alma mater became the talk of the Mountain State, from talk radio to the halls of the state capitol in Charleston to high school gyms tucked deep in the Appalachian forest.

AD

AD

A game between Justice’s Greenbrier East Spartans and the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles was suspended after an off-court altercation involving a Greenbrier East fan, a Wilson coach and state police. In a postgame interview, Justice called the Wilson team “a bunch of thugs,” a remark that to Wilson players and coaches appeared racially tinged. Justice’s team is all white; its rival is coached by three black men and has a racially diverse roster. Justice told The Washington Post his remark had nothing to do with race.

“There’s no chance on the planet that I would think that word has anything to do with anything other than bullying and bad behavior,” he said.

Such assurances didn’t soothe the feelings of Wilson’s coaches and players.

AD

“Extremely disrespectful, and definitely not the correct term to use, not for high school girls,” Wilson senior forward Victoria Staunton said.

AD

The fallout left residents of the governor’s native Beckley, W.Va., torn between competing loyalties to Justice, who after his election was hailed as a hometown hero, and the city’s high school, the heartbeat of the town of 16,000 and its main engine of civic pride. And then the teams met again last week, this time with a sectional championship on the line.

In the early 2000s, Justice wanted the coaching job at Wilson for either the boys’ or girls’ teams, said Maris Lowery, who calls Wilson sporting events for WJLS-FM. When he wasn’t hired at his alma mater, Justice took over the Greenbrier East girls’ team (and from 2011 to 2017, the boys’ team, too), leading the Spartans’ girls to the 2012 state title. Justice, 68, was elected governor in 2016, but he has remained the girls’ basketball coach.

Wilson’s girls struggled to compete for most of the 2000s and early 2010s but ascended in recent years under the command of coaching brothers Brian and Gene Nabors, former stars for the Eagles’ boys’ program.

AD

AD

The teams collided this season as contenders hoping to make a run in the state tournament. Wilson took the first meeting, a tense, physical game in January in which Wilson coaches and parents accused Greenbrier East supporters of making racial taunts. Fans referred to Wilson as “Woodrow Hoodrow,” Wilson assistant coach Kevin Henry said, and sang the alphabet as Wilson players attempted free throws, which Eagles coaches interpreted as casting doubt on their players’ literacy.

Greenbrier East’s student body is 89 percent white and 5 percent black, according to enrollment data; Wilson has a student body that is 73 percent white and 19 percent black.

When the teams played again Feb. 11, a fracas erupted midway through the fourth quarter after the parent of a Greenbrier East player shouted at Gene Nabors. State troopers intervened, Nabors was shoved to the ground and handcuffed, and referees suspended the game, with state officials later awarding the victory to Greenbrier East, which had led by six at the time.

Justice’s postgame interview about the wild scene spread quickly throughout the state’s political circles and set off a fury in Beckley.

AD

AD

“They’re a bunch of thugs,” Justice told the Beckley Register-Herald. “The whole team left the bench. The coach is in a fight. They walked off the floor. … They don’t know how to behave, and at the end of the day, you got what you got.”

State police cited Gene Nabors, his son Donte Nabors and Greenbrier East parent Steven Damon with misdemeanors, including obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. State athletic officials suspended five Wilson players two games for leaving the bench area; they did not discipline Justice for his remarks.

In Beckley, the governor’s interview generated shock and confusion. Residents were dismayed that Justice, with his history of supporting youth sports in the area, would insult high school athletes, let alone ones from his hometown. Justice once briefly served on the Raleigh County school board. He still has a home in the area. He met his wife of 40 years, Cathy, at Wilson. He has won numerous civic awards in Raleigh County for years of community service with youth sports.

AD

AD

Given the choice between backing Justice or the girls’ basketball team, many in Beckley chose the latter, especially as the governor’s comments became a national news story.

As a potential rematch loomed, Wilson students printed T-shirts bearing the words “Beckley Thugs” (the school’s athletic teams often go by Beckley rather than Woodrow Wilson), and some residents’ opinions of Justice turned. They said they would reconsider supporting him for reelection this year.

The Beckley mayor, a city council member and the local representative to the state school board attended a church service to honor Wilson’s team.

“I heard the superintendent for Greenbrier East speaking that he was standing by Gov. Justice,” Bishop Fred T. Simms of Heart of God Ministries told close to 250 congregants Feb. 23, according to the Register-Herald. “I said, ‘Well, we need to stand by our team and coaches.' ”

AD

AD

“When you say something like, ‘Woodrow Wilson is a bunch of thugs,' that’s our community,” Simms said in an interview with The Post days later. “I’m a big fan of the community. We have to honor our children.”

“They say, ‘Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me,’ ” Beckley city councilman Frank Williams said in an interview. “That’s not true. It does hurt.”

“It’s sad to see that our chief executive is going to call us thugs,” said Henry, the assistant coach. “We teach the game the right way. We teach them about life. When they see Gene get arrested, [the coaches are] like father figures to them. We see them as daughters. We’re a family. They shouldn’t have to see that. When they called us thugs, that hurt me to the core. When he said we didn’t know how to behave, I thought: ‘We have three outstanding coaches. [The players] have great parents. They know how to behave.’ ”

Politics reporters in Charleston buzzed about the topic and conducted online polls about whether Justice should continue coaching basketball. Justice issued an apology, one that basketball players and much of Beckley’s black community found lacking.

AD

AD

“First of all, I would tell them that I’m really sorry if I’ve done anything that has offended them,” the governor told local ABC affiliate WCHS.

Williams, the city councilman, responded: “He said, ‘If someone felt he did something wrong,’ he apologized. Well, I wouldn’t accept that apology. He said, ‘If.’ He doesn’t think he did anything wrong.”

Even as players and their families tried to move on and focus on the postseason, classmates brought up the events at school. Neighbors approached them at restaurants and in the grocery store to offer support. Parents of players tried to keep their daughters off social media and away from the news.

By the time the Eagles returned to Lewisburg for the sectional championship last Friday — back on Jim Justice Court — tickets had been on sale for several days. Each school had special T-shirts printed for the contest, and the message went out early to fans: no misbehaving.

AD

AD

Private event security would patrol the game, along with close to a dozen state troopers and local sheriff’s deputies, Wilson Principal Rocky Powell told students over the PA system just before classes let out on game day. They would wave metal-detecting wands around fans as they entered the building. “Derogatory” signs and T-shirts, especially those with the word “thugs,” were banned from the premises.

Fans started lining up at 4 p.m. for the 7 o’clock game. Doors to the gymnasium didn’t open until 5:30. By then, two lines had each wrapped halfway around the schoolhouse. Another snaked through the parking lot.

In the gym, administrators confiscated one Wilson student’s sign that read “Impeach Jim” and repeatedly asked folks to squeeze together tighter to accommodate more fans waiting outside.

A harried and sloppy first quarter gave the Spartans an early lead, but the Eagles jumped to a nine-point advantage at halftime after solving Justice’s zone defense. That margin swelled to 20 by the end of the third quarter. Brian Nabors called off the attack with four minutes to play, ordering his team to start dribbling out the clock.

Wilson students stood together and shouted through the gym: “Beckley thugs! Beckley thugs!” Before administrators could quiet the chant, parents and other supporters joined in, too, stomping their feet on the wooden bleachers. Players on the bench dabbed their eyes and clapped along as the Eagles finished a 78-55 win.

Justice in a postgame interview called the atmosphere “a great night."

“You got to admit, for girls’ basketball, this is the exception rather than the rule,” he said before walking out of the school flanked by plainclothes officers. “But we’ve always had a good following here, and I love our community and all that. For crying out loud, guys, I grew up in Beckley. I’ve got lots of ties there.”

Beckley parents on the other side of the floor searched for a ladder and scissors. The Eagles cut down the nets before getting back on the bus.