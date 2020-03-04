“I know everyone says I’ve inspired the guys this season, but to be honest, they’ve inspired me tremendously,” Speidel, who had to relearn to walk and talk after the accident, said in March 2017 as his teammates prepared for Vermont’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2012. “ … My goal is definitely to one day put on the green and gold and go out there and play.”

On Tuesday night, before a standing-room-only crowd at Vermont’s perfectly charming Patrick Gym, Speidel finally realized that goal. The 6-foot-7 forward started and made his first career appearance on senior night. Thanks to an agreement between Vermont Coach John Becker and Albany Coach Will Brown, Speidel scored the Catamounts’ first basket on a layup.

At Speidel’s request, every one of his teammates on the floor touched the ball before his best friend, guard Everett Duncan, delivered the bounce pass that preceded his special moment.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous for a layup,” Speidel told the Burlington Free Press. “I was thinking about it, it’s nice to have that nervousness, I haven’t been nervous for a game in five years. I’ve supported the team and been nervous for the team, just not to that sense tonight.”

A special moment on Senior Night presented by @UVM_Alumni. @UVMmbb’s @JSpeidel24 scores the first points of his collegiate career in a moment nobody will forget. #ThisIsVermont #JoshStrong pic.twitter.com/fNnro4c7Yj — UVM Athletics (@UVMathletics) March 4, 2020

The crowd erupted after Speidel’s shot and officials stopped the game momentarily. Speidel exchanged a hug with Duncan and received congratulations from Albany’s players. Brown shared a few words with Speidel as he made his way to the Vermont bench, where Becker embraced him before he checked out of the game.

“This was a dream of mine,” Duncan told the Free Press of Speidel’s accomplishment. “That was easily the happiest moment of my college career.”

“I did it,” Speidel, who joked that he considered missing the layup on purpose so he could be credited with an offensive rebound, said. “I scored in a college basketball game. You can’t take that away from me. I’m just so forever grateful.”

Becker joined ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on “SportsCenter” after Vermont’s 85-62 win.

“It was unbelievable,” Becker said. “ … He’s worked every day to hopefully make this moment possible. When he made that layup and it went off flawlessly, I was just so proud of him and so happy that all that work paid off and he got to start a college basketball game, he got to score two points, and it was all love.”

Becker said it’s not a coincidence that the Catamounts have won 107 games and made two NCAA tournament appearances since Speidel stepped on campus. Vermont improved to 24-7 with Tuesday’s win and is the top seed in the America East Conference tournament, which begins Saturday.

Sports are about moments like this ⤵️@UVMmbb's @coachbeckeruvm joined @notthefakeSVP to talk about the special night at Patrick Gym as they honored @JSpeidel24! #AEHoops pic.twitter.com/DOYXIJG9Sa — America East (@AmericaEast) March 4, 2020