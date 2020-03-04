“It’s March — we don’t gear up for this meet in any special way. I feel good about that and just got to keep rolling,” said Ledecky, 22, a native of the District. “Not really going to get too high or low off any swims right now. I know I’m in a good spot and feeling good in the water.”

AD

The 1,500 will make its Olympic debut this summer and figures to be a centerpiece of Ledecky’s Tokyo program, a distance where she’s literally laps ahead of the field. It’s also the biggest difference from her two previous Olympic trips, a race that prompted her to reconsider her slate of events and drop one of the medal-winning events from her Rio program.

AD

The 1,500 wasn’t an option at the London and Rio Games. It was a staple at most other international meets and had been contested at the world championships since 2001, but it wasn’t until 2017 that the women’s 1,500 event was finally added to the Olympics. That left Ledecky and her team with a decision to make: She knew she had to swim the 1,500, but how would it impact the rest of her program? Could she reasonably train for every distance from the 100- to the 1,500-meter races?

AD

“When the 1,500 was added, that changed things,” said Greg Meehan, her coach.

The mile-long race is Ledecky’s most dominant distance, perhaps the closest to a sure-thing at these Summer Games. In Wednesday’s race, she was more than 45 seconds better than second-place finisher Leah Smith. Ledecky is now the owner of the 11 fastest 1,500 times ever posted and no one has been within three seconds of her in nearly seven years. That’s when a 16-year old Ledecky first set the record at the 2013 world championships. She has since lowered the mark five more times, shaving nearly 22 seconds off the previous record that Kate Ziegler had held for five years.

AD

Meehan knew adding the grueling 1,500 to the mix meant something likely had to give.

AD

“So going from the 100 to 800 that makes a little bit of sense,” he said, " because from a racing perspective, it’s a lot less mileage. Now you add the 1,500, not only is it 3,000 meters at the Games [in qualifying and finals], but it’s also 3,000 meters at trials. So she’s going to be carrying more racing volume out of trials and she hasn’t had to do that before.”

Trying to train at both the shortest distances and the longest was akin to “trying to please too many masters in terms of her energy systems,” Meehan said. “At some point you're going to run into a wall.”

They agreed to drop the 100-meter freestyle from her repertoire, which means she won’t likely be a candidate for the 4x100 relay in Tokyo. She’ll still have a shot to match her five-medal haul from Rio, though, and can take aim at four individual medals this time. In 2016, Ledecky won gold in the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle races, plus gold in the 4x200 and silver in the 4x100.

AD

AD

Ledecky needs only to finish in the top two at the U.S. trials in June to qualify for the Tokyo Games, which shouldn’t be a stretch for her. She hasn’t finished third in a U.S. event dating back to the 2012 trials.

With her Tokyo program likely locked in, the next several months will be spent fine-tuning preparations for the grueling meet awaiting in Tokyo.

Similar to the 2008 Beijing Games, these Olympics have flipped the swimming schedule, staging the finals in the mornings in Tokyo and the preliminary heats in the evening, thus allowing the Olympics’ biggest races to be televised live in prime time in the United States. That requires an adjustment for the swimmers, which is why April’s TYR Pro Series event in Mission Viejo, Calif., will replicate the Tokyo schedule, giving swimmers a chance to wake up and immediately head to the pool for the finals.

AD

AD

The way the Tokyo schedule is arranged, Ledecky would likely swim five straight days at one point, including two grueling doubles. The 200 and 1,500 races are both scheduled for the same sessions, requiring a difficult turnaround for Ledecky. Still, even though the 200 might be her most vulnerable race, she’s committed to both distances.

“We’ll do something to simulate [the double] and make sure I’m ready,” Ledecky said. “I have to be in great shape and know the mile is probably going to hurt on the back end. Just getting in the best shape I can be in and feeling very confident going in those.”