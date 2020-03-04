With Kempny out, Dmitry Orlov and Nick Jensen will comprise the second defensive pairing, and Jonas Siegenthaler and Radko Gudas will be the third. Orlov will revert to playing on his natural side, instead of being forced to play on his offside when paired with Kempny in the team’s 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild. Orlov, while “comfortable” on his right side, having played it in Russia until he came to North America, is considered more sound on his left.

AD

AD

“Wherever they think, we’re soldiers, you know, we’re going to go and do it,” Orlov said about playing on his offside. “So it doesn’t matter. They want team and everybody play for each other and it make us good team. It’s why we have a success in a long time on this team.”

After the acquisition of Brenden Dillon, Siegenthaler had been scratched four times, Gudas twice and now Kempny. Kempny has missed 10 games this season because of injury or illness.

He missed the first eight games of the season recovering from a torn hamstring suffered last March. The next two regular season games he missed were Dec. 27 and 28 because of the flu.

Since then, he has played in every game for the Capitals, but admitted last week before the team’s win in Minnesota that he has struggled. He felt strongly that his one-on-one conversation he had with Reirden before the team’s 3-0 loss to Winnipeg last week would help him get back on track, but he had miscues yet again Sunday night.

AD

AD

His late game interference penalty in the third period led to a power-play goal that cut the Capitals’ lead to 4-3. He also was on the ice for the Wild’s first two goals.

Kempny hasn’t been the only problem for a Washington team that continues to suffer defensive breakdowns.

“We need to be aware and see who’s on the ice, like don’t lose our guy behind [us], don’t leave him,” Orlov said. “It’s big help [for] your partner if he’s involved in offense and we should all look around and see what’s going on. I think it’s big thing and it’s gonna make games, less mistakes you’re gonna make and the better you’re gonna play and the more chances you can use. We’re working on all things in three zones.”