In the piece, published Feb. 27 by The Daily Princetonian, several members of the Class of ’20 said they were “disappointed” when they learned the former NFL running back would be this year’s speaker at Class Day, an event organized by members of the senior class that precedes commencement.

The authors wrote that the reason for their disappointment, though, was “mainly because we did not feel included in the process by which this speaker was nominated and finally selected.”

“It goes without saying that Lynch has had an incredibly impressive career as an NFL football player and as a social activist,” the Princeton seniors said in their opinion piece. “He has given back to his home community of Oakland through many philanthropic activities and has organized football clinics around the world. However, saying that Lynch has ‘unapologetically embodied and advocated for our own identities and values’ (as stated in the University’s official Instagram post) without actually consulting us, the Princeton community, is paradoxical and thus questionable. We do not mean to criticize this choice of speaker in particular, but rather want to call attention to the opaque selection process for Class Day speakers.”

Lynch, 33, is back in quasi-retirement after dusting off his Seattle Seahawks jersey late last season to help the injury-riddled team make a playoff run. In his first stint with the team, from 2010 to 2015, he earned four Pro Bowl nods while helping the Seahawks win one Super Bowl and reach another. Along the way, “Beast Mode” became one of the league’s most popular players, not only for his on-field exploits but for an enigmatic personality in which he very much seemed to march to the beat of his own drummer.

Lynch, who began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills in 2007, first retired in 2016 before returning to the NFL to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders the next two seasons. As noted in a Princeton news release announcing his selection to speak at Class Day in June, he has launched initiatives such as Fam 1st Family Foundation and Phones for the Homeless meant to assist members of troubled communities, particularly in the Oakland area.

“Before we began the selection process, the Class Day Committee reflected deeply on shared values and variety of experiences of the Class of 2020 and our time at Princeton,” one of the Class Day co-chairs, Jonathan Haynes, said in the news release. “We ultimately wanted to prioritize a speaker that moved beyond rhetoric in their personal and professional lives, but actively integrated their values into their practice. With those considerations, I could not think of a better speaker than Marshawn Lynch.”

In the opinion piece, Lynch’s “reticence with the media and his terse responses at press conferences” were noted, as was the fact that he was repeatedly fined by the NFL for declining to engage with reporters at mandatory media sessions.

“During the 2015 Superbowl Media Day, Lynch famously responded to multiple questions with variants of ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” the piece stated. “With no other frame of reference, such reports caused confusion over the set of criteria that led to his nomination."

The students who helped write the piece clarified to The Post that they weren’t necessarily concerned that Lynch might be hesitant to speak at length in his Class Day address.

“We don’t think the two situations are equivalent or perfectly comparable,” the students said. “In media conferences, Lynch has been contract-bound to appear and respond, whereas in this situation, he is coming to speak to us as a gesture of goodwill and is not receiving any monetary compensation. However, many members of the senior class, us included, were unfamiliar with Mr. Lynch.

“Many students were puzzled after seeing the results of a cursory Google search which revealed his relationship with the media.”

The students emphasized that they were “not disappointed by [Lynch] as a speaker, we just felt excluded from the process in which he was selected.”

In an open letter Tuesday to Princeton’s Class of 2020, the three Class Day co-chairs, including seniors Jaylin Lugardo and Caleb Visser, said they understood “how the process and its constraints may seem opaque to the uninvolved eye.” They pointed, though, to the “important logistical challenges” of possibly trying to winnow down a “public list” of potential invitees.

Claiming that Lynch, since being announced as the Class Day speaker, “has expressed interest in finding ways to further connect with the Princeton community leading up to Class Day,” the co-chairs wrote, “This initiative alone reaffirms our choice in our Class Day speaker.”

“Unfortunately, the [opinion piece] shifted the conversation away from the celebration of the perspective that Mr. Lynch will bring to Class Day, and towards a troubling implication as to the concept of ‘worthiness’ in addressing our class,” the co-chairs declared in their letter. “In implying that Mr. Lynch’s values and experiences are not Princeton enough for the Class Day stage, the letter tacitly invalidates the very same values and experiences of our own classmates. The fact is that inclusion, authenticity, service, and integrity do not have one look, come from one place, or occupy a single profession.”

The opinion piece noted that previous Class Day speakers included actress Ellie Kemper, a Princeton alumna, and Sen. Cory Booker (D), who represents New Jersey. Other recent invitees have included Princeton graduates in novelist Jodi Picoult and journalist David Remnick as well as others with less apparent connections to the school, including film directors Baz Luhrmann and Christopher Nolan, former U.S. vice president Al Gore and actor Steve Carell.

In their email exchange with The Post, the students who helped write the piece said the authors were criticized as “classist [expletives]” on a student-only Facebook forum “in an extremely vulgar, ad hominem attack,” but they indicated that media reports produced much of the backlash they have experienced.

“One person looked up our racial backgrounds and directly attacked us and our communities, completely missing the point we were trying to make about our exclusion from the selection process,” the students told The Post, adding, “We also feel that various news organizations, through their headlines, have primed readers to expect an angry personal attack by us against Marshawn Lynch, shifting the focus of our letter.”

Some of the coverage on major media websites has included headlines such as “Princeton students unhappy with Marshawn Lynch as their class speaker,” and “Princeton students pen scathing op-ed on pre-graduation speaker Marshawn Lynch.”

In a reference to comments from Lynch in January — in which his financial tips for young NFL players included telling them, “Take care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies, y’all chicken, so when y’all ready to walk away, y’all walk away and you’ll be able to do what y’all want to do” — a columnist for the Tacoma (Wash.) News Tribune wrote Monday, “Maybe the students at Princeton already have too much chicken and mentals to get advice from Marshawn Lynch.”

“As students of this university,” the students said, “we feel that we have the right to critique the selection process without being labeled as ‘classist’ or ‘racist.’ ”