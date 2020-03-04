AD

Even Wade admitted, “you look gooood.”

Shaq concurred and added it wasn’t a one-night thing. “I look gooood. I’m proud to do it and I’m keeping it like this all week.”

AD

The sight was a sobering (and yet hilarious) reminder that not every man who shaves his head does so because he’s losing his hair, although it’s safe to say that Shaq’s hairline is … in retreat. He looked a little embarrassed on the show, but was joking about it afterward, singing on an Instagram clip, “You’ll never find … a hairline like mine” for his nearly 16 million followers.

The look probably isn’t going to stay for long. When LeBron James shaved his head after the 2017 NBA Finals, Shaq proudly urged people to “embrace your baldness” and added that “bald is beautiful” in an Instagram that gave a glimpse of the amazing thing that is his hairline.

AD

He even invited “all the mean comments” from his followers. “That new diesel fade on point ain’t it. The hardest cruelest comments gets a free @invictawatch, go ahead, hurt my feelings.”

AD

They tried — one replied that his hairline was “so far back it’s a backcourt violation.”

Most people just wanted to have fun with it, with one tweeting, “he asked his barber for the LeBron.” Wade and Shaq thought he looked a little John Amos. Or Cedric the Entertainer. Or Charles S. Dutton. “He looks like a lot of people,” Wade said.

Although O’Neal begged viewers to tweet insults to him, most seemed to have fun with the new look.

@SHAQ is killing it with the Mr. McDowell from Coming to America hairline tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/Tu5sz4uhIc — Bro. Tahir Eugene (@TAHIR5000) March 4, 2020