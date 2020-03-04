“Since my retirement in October, my obsession for football has grown,” he said in a written statement issued by Memphis 901 FC, which competes in the USL Championship. “The desire to win continues to drive me. I love to play and I love to compete. This gives me the opportunity to do both.”

Howard might make his Memphis debut Saturday at home when the season begins against Indy Eleven. The move is contingent upon league approval.

Besides returning as an active player, Howard will continue as a minority owner and sporting director.

The announcement, principal owner Peter B. Freund said, “shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who understands the fire that still burns inside of him.”

Howard, a native of New Jersey, began his career in MLS as a teenager in 1998 with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls) before spending 13 years in England, first with Manchester United, then Everton.

For the U.S. national team, he started at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and finished with 121 appearances, the most by an American goalkeeper. His most famous performance — a record 15 saves — came in a round-of-16 defeat to Belgium at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Memphis Coach Tim Mulqueen is in the awkward position of coaching one of his bosses.

“When he’s in the locker room as a player, he will act as a player,” Mulqueen said. “His focus is only going to be on winning. There will be very clear lines that the players will recognize.”

The combined age of the other two Memphis goalkeepers — Jim Barkei and Jimmy Hague — is just six years greater than Howard’s, as of Friday.

The club is entering its second season after finishing 15th in the 18-team Eastern Conference. It was ninth among 36 teams in attendance with an average of 6,623.

Howard’s former U.S. teammate, Landon Donovan, is also heavily involved with a USL Championship organization. The retired forward, who turned 38 on Wednesday, is a co-founder, part-owner, executive vice president and head coach of San Diego Loyal FC, an expansion team.