The risk of injury wasn’t worth it, so they adjusted again. Robles moved about eight inches away from the plate toward the end of the year, and it helped a little. But during the Nationals’ playoff run, pitchers still picked him apart. They pounded Robles with heat inside and breaking balls away, and he stood little chance. The rookie had nine hits in 41 at-bats, a .220 average.

“He understands that he's got some work to do,” Long said. “There are a few minor adjustments that we've got to make.”

With those tweaks, and a new program designed to counter self-destructive tendencies at the plate, the Nationals want Robles to develop as soon as possible. It’s a more pressing issue now than it was last year, when the young center fielder’s Gold Glove-caliber defense rendered his offense gravy. The heightened significance of his bat is a trickle-down effect from losing Anthony Rendon, whom the Nationals cannot replace. Their best effort to, though, would include an offensive jump from Robles.

What the 22-year-old could be captivates Manager Dave Martinez. He envisions Robles as a top-of-the-order hitter, and recently, in his office, he daydreamed about pushing him up this season against left-handed pitchers, keeping Adam Eaton second and flipping Trea Turner to third. But Martinez knows Robles has a long way to go. He’s more likely to hit seventh, eighth or sometimes ninth.

“We’ll have options,” Martinez said, still imagining a world post-Robles development. He added: “If he can show he can command the strike zone, we could possibly put him up.”

The manager’s last point is broader than “don’t chase.” Robles swung at 31.9 percent of pitches outside the strike zone last season, according to FanGraphs. That is the same as Turner, and about the league average. He means Robles must become more patient, more selective. His walk rate last year, 5.7 percent, was one of baseball’s lowest.

This message — refine your aggression — drives at the heart of Robles as a player. When Martinez tells Robles, “Take your walks,” he’s echoing the sentiment outfield coordinator Bobby Henley repeated like a broken record last year about not trying to throw out every base runner. It’s why, when Long built a new drill series for Robles, he started with something simple.

At home in the Dominican Republic this offseason, Robles tossed balls in the air and hit them. It was how he learned la plaquita, the cricket-like street game of his youth. Long wanted Robles to focus on fluidity, on not swinging too hard. When he did that last year, Robles mechanics unraveled, his movements slowed and his body sapped power from his bat’s barrel. Long said he’s read studies that show less intense swings help hitters square up the ball more often, and he believes Robles at 70 percent effort is “still very, very high-level.” So, Robles established a routine with his fungo bat: Twenty-five cuts with only his bottom hand, then only his top hand, then both. Smooth, not violent.

“Part of Vic's DNA is hard, hard, hard, and we need it to be toned down,” Long said. “When he's toned down, he's a better player.”

While change-ups sometimes flummox Robles and breaking balls occasionally entice him to swing outside the zone, Long believes he will improve against them over time. Instead, Long thinks Robles, who is dealing with soreness in his side and is day-to-day, should focus on becoming a better fastball hitter.

This spring, Long and Robles started working with the “seven-ball stick” that helped Juan Soto fix his swing during last year’s playoffs with a late-night batting cage session. Soto used the stick vertically, learning to let the ball get closer to him, but Robles is using it horizontally. When Long throws, he wants Robles, like Soto, to call out what he sees, “one” being an inside strike and “seven” being the very outside corner.

Right away, as Robles started hammering ones, he discovered the new positioning and fluidity helps him handle the inside corner to outside corner without having to change his swing. He stays compact so he can react to the fastball and not have to cheat against breaking or off-speed pitches. He struggled against the sevens, and he’ll continue to work at them, but Long would prefer he lay off, if possible.

That’s the selectivity part. The Nationals want Robles to learn it’s not just about what is a strike and what is not. It’s about which strikes he can hit for damage.

“Those guys at the top of the order, Adam Eaton and Trea Turner, they know their strike zone. They know it very, very well,” Long said. “Vic, at times, loses that, and he's going to have to be really, really good at determining whether a ball's a strike or whether to let it go.” He paused.

“If he can do that, he’s got a chance to be up at the top of the order.”