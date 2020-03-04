The boo birds are out here at #Nats park and it appears the team has mentally been defeated. — Nathan Britton (@NathanBritton_) May 24, 2019

Britton’s innocuous observation didn’t garner a single retweet or like from his roughly 600 followers at the time, but it resurfaced — and was shared with a much larger audience — on Wednesday morning. Borrowing a recurring segment from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the Nationals posted a video of players and Manager Dave Martinez reading “mean tweets” from fans on May 24, 2019, which marked the nadir of team’s season before Washington’s remarkable turnaround. (After spreading the love on Valentine’s Day with personalized cards and poems for every team, the Nationals’ Twitter account remains in the best shape of its life.)

“I never heard the boo birds before, but thanks for coming to the games, at least,” catcher Yan Gomes, who was assigned to read Britton’s tweet, said. “We appreciate your support.”

Britton learned he was featured in the video after a friend tagged him on Twitter during his commute to work. He said he has a vague memory of the tweet in question, which preceded the Nationals’ comeback in an eventual 12-10 win.

“It was at that stretch that everyone felt Davey had to turn things around, or it was curtains for him and everyone was getting ready to write the Nats off," Britton said. “You go down to the Marlins at home, and I remember thinking this team doesn’t look like they care.”

Martinez read a tweet from @Philbert_11, who on May 24 tweeted a GIF of Vince McMahon shouting “You’re fired!” in reference to the Nationals manager.

The World Series champion Washington Nationals read tweets from May 24.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/YSAeYOkDNf — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 4, 2020

“How do you like me now?” Martinez said.

Reliever Sean Doolittle read a tweet from @Joshuadane, who suggested that if the Nationals “worked on baseball fundamentals as much as they worked on handshakes we might be winning our division, or at least a game.”

“This guy’s mad online," Doolittle said.

Adam Eaton poked fun at a fan who predicted on May 24 that the Nationals would be in last place in the National League by Memorial Day and later changed his Twitter avatar to the World Series champions logo.

“You gotta live and die with us, buddy,” Eaton said.

Hahaha I made the cut! That's hilarious. I deserve it. I'm so glad I was wrong though! I'll gladly accept the foot I put in my own mouth and any criticism I receive! Haha well done, Nats! — Chris (@BeardedFish927) March 4, 2020

Stephen Strasburg took issue with a tweet from Phillies fan @MattyMike0718, who wrote that "the only thing the Nats are smelling are the farts of Mets fans behind them in 4th place.”

“That’s just gross,” Strasburg said. “Let’s keep it PG, I guess. I don’t want to smell anybody’s farts.”

“I’m sure there were a lot more mean tweets that they chose not to use, so it was almost sort of cringey listening to the Strasburg thing," Britton said. " … But to look at where we were and where we are now is really cool. It’s fun to be able to go back and joke about it.”

Britton said he always believed the Nationals had the potential to turn things around last season if they could get healthy and shore up the bullpen after a brutal start, but he admits he has a tendency to live and die with the ups and downs of being a fan. He has no plans to change his tweeting habits, though he may pay closer attention to his spelling and punctuation.

“I don’t need any critical spelling error coming up on a ‘mean tweets’ video the next time and getting called out for that,” he said.