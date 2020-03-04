On Tuesday night, however, Brooks turned into Bryant’s critic.

“We all get paid a lot of money to do our job and do it the best we can and play hard and have fun doing that and that’s how he got paid a big contract,” Brooks said of Bryant. “But we need it every time. We can’t hope that he brings it every time because there’s a lot of good players in this league.”

After the Wizards’ 133-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings, in which the team played passively through the first half before awakening in the third quarter, Brooks did something he rarely does. In sharing a harsh assessment of the team’s play, Brooks singled out a player; in this case, Bryant.

While playing on a time restriction, Bryant, who recently returned to the starting lineup after recovering from a foot injury, logged under 20 minutes. Although his offensive statistics seemed efficient, or simply passable — 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting — Bryant’s performance as a rebounder and big-man defender did not live up to Brooks’s standard for grit and toughness.

In the first half, Bryant collected two of the team’s 15 rebounds and logged the most minutes in the three-center rotation while the Kings scored 38 points in the paint.

Bryant might have earned Brooks’s praise months ago, but on Tuesday, the coach targeted his starting center with subtle criticism.

“We gave them everything they want … [but] that third quarter gave us a chance because we played hard,” Brooks said. “We played with physicality and I thought [Bryant] gave us some toughness, and it’s unfortunate he didn’t start the game that way and we’ve got to be able to do that throughout the game.”

When asked about the message he must relay to Bryant to ensure better starts, Brooks was left without an answer.

“I mean, I don’t know. I really don’t know,” Brooks said.

Brooks wasn’t the only one at a loss for answers. After his coach had spoken with reporters, Bryant was asked if he knew what Brooks specifically was looking for in him, when it came to toughness.

“I don’t know what he’s specifically looking for,” Bryant responded.

In spurts, visions of the 2018-19 Bryant flash across the court. He will still flex his muscles after big-time finishes inside the paint, displaying the enthusiasm that made him such a breath of fresh air during his breakout season. This past summer, the Wizards set Bryant as their free agent priority and re-signed him to a three-year, $25 million contract.

But this year, Bryant has been hampered by a right foot stress reaction that led to an extended rehabilitation. That started in December and stretched on for more than a month. Then, in February, Bryant missed five more games. He rejoined the starting unit Sunday.

Bryant has played more than 30 minutes just once since December, as the team has proceeded with caution with his minutes. He smiled and chuckled when asked if he has been able to get into a rhythm with the limited time.

“No, but you have to be a professional about it and try to do the best you can day in and day out no matter what it is,” Bryant said. “Minutes restriction or not, you’ve got to go out there and try to produce as much as you can and as often as you can.”

Bryant echoed his coach about the Wizards needing more “juice” on the defensive end at the start of games, but also defended himself as a team player.

“I’m just going out there trying to play for my teammates and everything, you know,” Bryant said. “I try to bring some juice every time I walk out on the court, whether it’s first half, second half. I try to go out there and play for my teammates as well as I can out there.”