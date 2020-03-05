The Royals, though, announced Wednesday that they wouldn’t stand in the way should the league decide to give its 2020 season opener to Kansas City. The Royals simply moved their Sept. 10 game against the Oakland Athletics to a day/night doubleheader on Sept. 8, with an afternoon game on Sept. 9 and an off-day Sept. 10.

That avoids the problem the Baltimore Ravens encountered in 2013, when, after winning Super Bowl XLVII, they had to open the NFL season against the Broncos in Denver because the Orioles, whose ballpark is adjacent to M&T Bank Stadium and shares parking with Camden Yards, refused to move their scheduled home game.

The two teams that will kick off the NFL season haven’t been announced yet and it isn’t certain that the Chiefs will open the season, let alone whether they will do so at home. In celebrating its 100th season last year, the NFL emphasized its history, kicking off the season with a game between the Green Bay Packers and Bears in Chicago’s Soldier Field. The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots kicked off the first “Sunday Night Football” telecast of the season with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Chiefs do get the season opener, any of their AFC West rivals — the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers or Denver Broncos — could be chosen. Outside the division, the Chiefs will host the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Patriots and New York Jets.

The Chiefs, who beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl, most likely will have to wait a bit to find out what Week 1 of the season will bring. Teams for the 2019 NFL season opener were announced last March 25, with the full schedule announced April 18. Pleasing 32 teams is never easy for the league’s schedule makers, whose task is complicated this year by the impending free agency of Tom Brady and the domino effect that is likely to have on other quarterbacks and teams. The Patriots and 31 other teams are affected, obviously, but so are the NFL’s TV partners, who spar as they divide up marquee games even in tranquil offseasons that don’t see a lot of quarterback movement. One way to avoid all of that would be to go with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP.

“We are all waiting to see what [Brady] is going to do,” Fred Gaudelli, the executive producer of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. “If he leaves, his new team all of a sudden becomes a team you have to have as many times as possible. I would consider it the same as when Peyton Manning left the Colts to play for the Broncos. Everybody would be looking to air multiple Brady games.”