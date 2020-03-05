To help make those purchases easier to budget, or for those simply looking for a great deal on draft day, here are four of the best potential hitting bargains for the upcoming season. To find these diamonds in the rough, we start with the depth chart projections for the 2020 season from FanGraphs and then filter them through a spreadsheet to estimate auction values in a 12-team, 5×5 auction mixed league.

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies (1B, 2B and 3B)

2020 projection: .264 with 21 HR, 67 R, 76 RBI, and six stolen bases

Estimated cost at auction: $3

The Rockies expect McMahon “to push into the mid-150s” in games played this season, offering you an every-day infielder in the league’s most hitter-friendly park. Sure, most of his power numbers will come while playing at Coors Field (he had an OPS split of .863 and .680 in home and road games last season), but McMahon batted .297 in the minors over six seasons, showing he could also improve in his second full year in the majors.

C.J. Cron, Detroit Tigers (1B)

2020 projection: .263 with 30 HR, 69 R, 84 RBI, and one stolen base

Estimated cost at auction: $2

Cron, 30, battled thumb injuries that landed him on the injured list twice last season, but he still managed to belt 25 home runs in 125 games with the Twins. In 2018, he hit 30 home runs in 140 games for Tampa Bay. Plus, he is clearly maturing as a hitter. His ability to hit the ball on the sweet spot of the bat, also known as barrels, has been on the rise for three straight seasons (it was 15 percent in 2019, putting him in the top five percent of hitters). He’s also seen steady declines in his chase rate — swings on pitches outside of the strike zone.

Kevin Newman, Pittsburgh Pirates (2B and SS)

2020 projection: .279 with nine HR, 61 R, 54 RBI, and 16 stolen bases

Estimated cost at auction: $2

The 26-year-old finished eighth in the NL batting title race last year, hitting .308 during his first full season in the big leagues. His strikeout rate (12 percent) was the fifth lowest among batters last year. His 16 steals were also the eighth most among shortstops. If he comes close to his 2020 projections, he will be a steal among middle infielders at his projected cost.

Renato Nunez, Baltimore Orioles (1B and 3B)

2020 projection: .244 with 28 HR, 70 R, 84 RBI, and one stolen base

Estimated cost at auction: $1

Nunez will help in the power categories. The 25-year-old hit .245 with 31 home runs and a .460 slugging percentage, which was right in line with what we would expect given the launch angle and exit velocity of each ball put in play. In other words, last season was no fluke. Plus, his upper cut swing (career-high 46 percent flyball rate) and hard hit rate (41 percent, also a career high) should continue to pay dividends in 2020.