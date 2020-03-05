Not around to hear those chants was Lee, a high-profile fixture at the Garden for decades who declared Tuesday that he was done with that for the rest of the season after complaints about his treatment at MSG the night before. Lee said on ESPN that, when told by security staff to leave the arena and use an entrance other than one familiar to him for over 20 years, “I put my hands behind my back and said, ‘Arrest me like my brother Charles Oakley.' ”

On Wednesday morning, it was Oakley’s turn to be interviewed on ESPN, and he wasted little time putting Dolan on blast.

“It’s a plantation over there. It’s bad,” Oakley said. “People don’t want to talk about it. It’s real bad over there.

“I mean, [Lee] has been buying tickets for 28 years, over $10 million, and you curse him out if he comes in this door or that door?” Oakley continued. “What is this man’s problem about control? He’s so much a control freak. And he’s hurting the whole NBA.”

But there’s only so much that Dolan can control even in his own arena, as demonstrated by repeated chants urging him to give up the franchise. On Wednesday, a group of enterprising fans who were leaving the Garden a few minutes before the final buzzer sounded on yet another loss decided to start a round of “Sell the team!” chants.

Sure enough, security personnel arrived to escort them to the exits, but as one of the fans explained to the New York Daily News, they were headed in that direction anyway.

Fans were escorted out of MSG after chanting "sell the team" 😳 (via tom_rochh/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/hTz5vJH6Zu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2020

The loss left the Knicks with a 19-43 record, fourth-worst in the NBA. This will be their seventh straight season without a playoff berth and they have reached the postseason just five times in the past 20 years, a period beginning shortly after Dolan assumed control of the franchise, with only one trip past the first round in that span.

“If I’m an owner in the NBA, this guy [Dolan] headlines every other month, every other week, with something that don’t have nothing to do with winning,” Oakley said Wednesday. “It’s got to do with individuals, people’s lives. We shouldn’t be going through this.”

His “plantation” comments were reminiscent of remarks made by Warriors star Draymond Green in 2017, after Oakley was tossed from the Garden, which was followed by Dolan telling a New York sports-radio station that the former power forward “has a problem with anger” and “may have a problem with alcohol.”

“That’s a slave mentality — slave master mentality,” Green said then. “That’s ridiculous. It was all fine and dandy when [Oakley] was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now all of a sudden when he says something that he feels, it’s a problem.”

In the wake of Lee’s complaints this week — which the Knicks (translation: Dolan) described as “laughable” in an official statement — Oakley also spoke with the Associated Press.

“The NBA has got to take a look at this,” he told the AP. “You can’t keep closing your eyes to this. This is like, turn your head if you see someone beat somebody up and you just keep walking. It just keeps happening in New York. People are not going to come here, because it’s the same thing over and over and over.”

Part of the problem, for those hoping the league will step in and force Dolan to sell, is that despite all the years of losing and dysfunction, fans do keep coming to the Garden. The Knicks annually are among the top 10 teams in the NBA in terms of attendance, and the franchise was recently ranked the most valuable in the league by Forbes, at $4.6 billion.

So there might not be much left for Knicks fans to do except continue coming to games and launching occasional chants of “Sell the team!” Those fans can even expect to enjoy a win every now and then, but it’s apparent that the only thing the Knicks are consistently good at under Dolan is creating embarrassing spectacles.