“They know what’s coming,” Watson said, referring to sixth-ranked Maryland’s opponents in the Big Ten tournament this week in Indianapolis, “and if you’re not on top of your scout, or on top of your offense, or on top of your defense that night, you’re going to take an ‘L.’”

Watson knows this, of course, because she's been in this position with the Terps twice before.

This week, Maryland (25-4, 16-2) earned the top seed in the conference tournament after notching its largest margin of victory in a Big Ten game, a 99-44 drubbing of Minnesota on Sunday that clinched a share of the program’s fifth regular season conference title in the past six years. After that came a slew of conference accolades, various All-Big Ten honors divided between six Terps, including Big Ten Freshman of the Year award for point guard Ashley Owusu and a spot on the five-player Big Ten All-Defensive team for Watson.

But when Maryland opens its Big Ten tournament on Friday with a quarterfinal matchup against ninth-seeded Purdue (18-13) — which on Thursday advanced from the second round with a 72-63 victory over eighth-seeded Michigan State — the titles, the honors and especially the team’s 14-game winning streak must be pushed to the back of players’ minds.

After all, their recent regular season domination — they were the No. 1 seed in last year’s tournament, the No. 2 seed in 2018 and made the final both times — has led to zero Big Ten tournament titles in the past two years.

“It’s a lot of fuel, you know, we fell short two years in a row,” senior guard Kaila Charles said.

Maryland is hoping that the difference this year is the team’s defense, the high-pressure, heavy-switching scheme derived from the strategy the Texas Tech men rode to the national championship game last year that turned the Terps into a buzz saw for the final six weeks of the regular season.

They’re also hoping that the rigors of the Big Ten schedule have sharpened Maryland more than in years past. The Terps faced the other top seeds in the tournament twice this season, splitting a series against second-seeded Northwestern (26-3, 16-2), with whom Maryland shared the regular season title, and sweeping third-seeded Iowa (23-6, 14-4) and fourth-seeded Indiana (23-7, 13-5).

Ending up atop that group should carry more weight in postseason seeding than it has in years past. The Big Ten, which had its strongest regular season since Maryland joined ahead of the 2014-15 season, is slated to earn eight bids to the NCAA tournament, according to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme, most of any conference in the country.

To have the Big Ten more represented in the NCAAs than traditional power conferences such as the SEC, which Creme has receiving seven NCAA tournament bids, the Pacific-12, and the ACC, both of which are projected to claim six, would be significant.

The Big Ten was historically thought of as a slower-paced league whose signature strength was its impeccable coaching. But over the past several seasons, coaches and league officials have made a concerted effort to schedule more rigorous nonconference opponents and better promote their programs and star players.

“We really as a conference, and as the coaches in our conference, said, ‘We want to do something, we want to change this,’” Michigan Coach Kim Barnes Arico said in an interview.

“We've kind of been that fourth league and we want to be the top or second league,” Purdue Coach Sharon Versyp said last month.

Big Ten coaches also voted to increase the number of conference games from 16 to 18 ahead of the 2018-19 conference season, giving struggling programs a chance at an extra win and testing the league’s top teams. This year, Northwestern set a program season record for wins in the NCAA era. Indiana’s 13 conference victories were a team record, as well.

Inside the conference, the changes created a more arduous regular season. From an outside perspective, they've garnered the Big Ten more national attention.

“The Big Ten is more compelling than it’s been in years,” college basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli said in a phone interview this week. “Everybody’s got something to play for — Maryland’s playing for a No. 1 seed [in the NCAA tournament], Northwestern’s playing to be No. 2, Iowa wants to stay on the 3-line so they can host.

“Maryland has dominated. It was a foregone conclusion the past several years that Maryland was going to win [the conference tournament]. Well, that’s not always the case now.”

Of that, the Terps are well aware.

Watson, Charles and fellow senior Stephanie Jones, who have been in the Big Ten final all four years of their career, are looking forward to trying to break the streak and win their first league tournament title since 2017.

Their confidence is high after coming through an improved top section of the conference. It rivals only their understanding that a tournament title won’t be as easy as a regular season crown.

“We need to stay humble. Because even though you get a high seed, it really doesn’t matter,” Watson said. “At the end of the day, you’ve still got to show up and you’ve got to play and you’ve got to do what you’re supposed to do. Staying humble and aware that we’re going into a different environment is something that will get us ready for March, and for this next stretch of games as well. Everybody has played everybody. There are no surprises.”