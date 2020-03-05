“We’ve got a lot of healthy guys now. In the beginning, we were just trying to find a rhythm because of all the injuries that we had. So guys were getting extended minutes, and we were trying to manage those minutes as it is,” Brooks said before Wednesday’s loss at the Portland Trail Blazers. “But now we’ve got a healthy team. I like it this way. Guys have to compete for minutes and play their minutes hard. We got a lot of developing players that have a chance to get better.”

AD

AD

Center Ian Mahinmi and forward Isaac Bonga were both starters Friday at the Utah Jazz, but they were replaced by Moritz Wagner and Jerome Robinson by the end of the trip against Portland.

Although Wagner had to step in for Thomas Bryant, who started the middle two games of the trip but was forced to sit at Portland because of injury management, the addition of Robinson to the starting lineup signaled how the rotation will play out in the remaining 21 games.

“After I shot, [Brooks] just came and said, ‘Jerome, you’re starting tonight. Have fun, play well.’ That was it,” Robinson said, recalling how he learned he would start a few hours before the Portland game. “Just going out there, nothing changes. It’s just playing the same, having fun and trying to get a win. Just playing hard is the biggest thing.”

AD

AD

Robinson, the second-year guard acquired before the trade deadline, started one game for his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers. That came on Jan. 24, when Robinson started against the Miami Heat but “played five minutes and didn’t play the rest of the game,” he said. Robinson’s minutes might not be as erratic with Washington, but he will have to carve out space in a wing rotation that includes Bonga and Troy Brown Jr.

“We’ve got two to three guys fighting for one or two spots, and I think it’s good,” Brooks said. “It’s good for competition.”

In almost 26 minutes against the Blazers, Robinson scored five points and picked up four fouls on a night when the Wizards struggled to defend without hearing a whistle. Washington felt the calls were unbalanced as Portland attempted 32 free throws to its 21, including Beal going to the free throw line for six attempts.

AD

AD

Still, Robinson has enjoyed a solid stretch with his new team. On Feb. 26, Robinson hit a late three-pointer in the Wizards’ win over the Brooklyn Nets.

“For the most part, it’s just been guys taking me in,” Robinson said, explaining how the shot has helped him feel comfortable in his new surroundings. “With Brad and talking with [Wall], [Shabazz Napier], Rui [Hachimura]. Just having fun, playing hard and just staying aggressive. Once you fall into the game, there’s just an easier way to play. I felt like that. That’s what I kind of got out that. Just lock into the game, that was a pure moment.”

Robinson’s defense stood out during a roller coaster loss at Sacramento on Tuesday. Brooks wants to foster more competition, and Robinson, for at least one night in Portland, won the starting position.

AD

AD

“He’s good; he was energetic,” Beal said. “Coach did it the second half of last game and was loving what he [has] seen out of him. He’s got good energy. He’s a tough competitor. It’s just getting him more acclimated with the starters, and he’ll be fine.”