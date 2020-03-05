I’m leaving Florida Thursday and my beat partner, Jesse Dougherty, will be back in the driver’s seat until March 18. Still, hit us both up on Twitter or by email — sam.fortier@washpost.com or jesse.dougherty@washpost.com — if there’s anything you’d like to see in the next Nationals spring training notebook. Thanks for reading.

Joe Ross flashed that he might be fully back from 2017 elbow surgery. The right-hander impressed Manager Dave Martinez recently with three innings, two strikeouts, one hit and one walk against the Miami Marlins. The 26-year-old is battling Erick Fedde and Austin Voth for the fifth starter spot, and though the manager remains coy about his choice, it sounded like the performance might have nosed Ross into the lead.

AD

AD

“He looks like he pitched pre-Tommy John, and that’s kind of nice,” Martinez said. “Curveball was really good, threw some good sliders, but his fastball … His fastball was really, really good.”

Ross could feel the difference. It’s comfortable, and he’s been gaining confidence all spring. Martinez believes this is linked to the Nationals fans’ support during Ross’s emergency start in Game 5 of the World Series. Ross wants to use the boost to win the fifth starter job.

“I'm set on being a starter,” he said. “Even last year, I wasn't really thinking about being in the bullpen. I've been starting, so I put myself in the situation to go out there and pitch a few innings. And then, if you know, if I go to the bullpen, I'll adjust.”

AD

During the spring training game, coaches thought Ross’s arm slot was shorter than normal. Pitching coach Paul Menhart considered approaching the pitcher about it, Martinez said, but the manager decided to hold off. He wanted to keep watching. Ross fell behind a few hitters during the game, but as he and the coaching staff had discussed, he didn’t rely just on the fastball. He has the stuff, the manager said, he just needs to trust it. That’s why Martinez’ eyes widened later when describing a 2-0 breaking ball that fell in for a strike.

AD

“If he starts doing that,” Martinez said, “I really believe he's going to help us out a lot.”

The Nationals will have a stronger “sense of urgency” when they return to the team’s complex Thursday. Martinez knows early March means the dog days of spring training are here, and he knows how to get teams through it. He might not have pushed his players as hard as he could for the past few days. But when they return from Wednesday’s off-day, he told them he needs a “little more sense of urgency.”

AD

“Let’s just focus on good at-bats and good defense and all the little things that go on with fundamentals,” he said. “Just keep building from there. The guys who steal bases, I want to see them getting good leads, good secondary leads. … You can’t let this go. This time of spring, you’re kind of like, ‘Let’s hurry up and let’s get through it.’ No. You have to consistently build up so we’re ready for Opening Day.”

AD

The injury report for reliever Will Harris, first baseman Eric Thames, right fielder Adam Eaton and center fielder Victor Robles: All good news. Harris and Thames, the only two Nationals regulars who have not yet appeared in a game, are progressing. Harris, out with a left abdomen injury, is ahead of schedule and could throw a bullpen this weekend. Thames has a tight left calf, but he’s been taking batting practice and fielding grounders at the facility. He has not played out of precaution, and he might debut this weekend.

Eaton left Tuesday’s game after the first inning with a tight left hamstring, but he is apparently okay. Eaton told teammate Howie Kendrick about the tightness, and Kendrick told Martinez, who later said the right fielder probably would have stayed in the game during the regular season.

AD

Robles is still day-to-day with the sore side he injured trying to throw out a New York Yankees runner at third base last week. It’s possible he returns to the lineup this weekend, Martinez said.

AD

Kevin Long has a useful drill for compact swings. On Tuesday afternoon, on a back field, the hitting coach was working to compact the swing of Yadiel Hernandez, the Nationals’ 2019 minor league player of the year. Long believes the best hitters stay compact and don’t extend their arms while swinging because it weakens their barrel. Long dragged a net over to home plate and put it down the middle of the plate vertically. It forced Hernandez to keep his swing compact, or he would hit the net.