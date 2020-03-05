The proposed CBA must be ratified by a majority of those players who cast ballots, under NFLPA guidelines. The deal previously was ratified by the owners of the 32 NFL teams and will take effect immediately if it’s approved by the players.

“We encourage every NFL player to review the full collective bargaining agreement and exercise their democratic right to vote,” the NFLPA said in a written statement.

The NFLPA also said that ballots “will be confidential and will be received by an independent auditor to ensure the integrity of the process.”

The ballots were sent out after attorneys for the league and the NFLPA completed their work drafting a formal document of the terms to which the two sides had agreed.

The new CBA, if ratified by the players, would make immediate changes for the 2020 season and then would cover the next 10 years, through the 2030 season. The NFL playoff field would be expanded from 12 to 14 teams beginning in the 2020 season. The regular season would be extended to 17 games per team beginning sometime between the 2021 and ’23 seasons. The preseason would be reduced, likely in conjunction with the lengthening of the regular season.

The players’ share of revenue under the salary cap system would rise. Minimum salaries would be increased. There would be player-friendly modifications to the sport’s marijuana policy and system of player discipline. There would be further restrictions placed on the amount of practice-field hitting done by players, particularly during training camp.

Prominent players such as Aaron Rodgers, J.J. Watt and Russell Wilson have taken to social media to express opposition to the deal. Most of those who oppose the proposed CBA either are fundamentally against a 17-game season based on player health and safety concerns, or contend that the players are not getting enough in exchange for agreeing to the longer season.

But many within the sport believe the new CBA is geared toward rank-and-file players, not stars, and is likely to be ratified due to widespread support from younger and lower-paid players. The deal would immediately increase the league’s minimum salary by at least $90,000 per player.

The NFL had no plans Thursday to extend its window for teams to use the franchise and transition tags to limit players’ free agent mobility. That window expires at 4 p.m. Eastern time on March 12, about eight hours before the players’ voting on the CBA concludes. That is significant because teams can use two tags, one franchise and one transition, if players reject the new CBA and the current CBA remains in effect in its final year. Each team will be limited to one tag if the new CBA is ratified.

It is believed that any team which uses two tags will have to rescind one of them if the new CBA is approved by the players.

The NFL’s free agent market is scheduled to open March 18 with the onset of the new league year. The salary cap for the 2020 season would be expected to increase by several million dollars per team if the CBA is ratified.