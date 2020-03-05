They are well positioned to spend heavily in free agency and are widely expected to sign two to three upper-level free agents. But before they can bring in players from the outside, they will try to retain a few of their own.

Offensive line

So much of Washington’s offseason depends on left tackle Trent Williams, who missed all of last season in a dispute with former team president Bruce Allen. Rivera has met with Williams, who will almost certainly want some kind of a contract restructuring in exchange for returning. Given that Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowl player who will want a deal that pays him at the top of the tackle market, probably around $19 million a season, Rivera will have to decide if he can sign Williams to such a contract or trade him.

Rivera has been open in his enthusiasm to have Williams return. He’d also like to keep the rest of the line intact, despite the fact that both starting guards, Ereck Flowers and Brandon Scherff, are free agents.

“We know we are going to try and bring both guards back, and if we can get that situation worked out we will have four of the five [offensive line starters set],” Rivera said in a recent interview with the Redskins’ in-house television show, adding that Williams would be “the looming question.”

Washington probably can keep both Flowers, who made just $2 million in base salary last year, and Scherff, though at the cost of using their franchise tag on Scherff. The tackle market in free agency is thin, and while Rivera said he likes his line’s depth and believes there are players who could challenge for starting roles, there is no clear replacement for one of the NFL’s best left tackles. If he can’t bring back Williams, the Redskins may have to look for a replacement in the draft, which is heavy on tackle prospects projected to go in the first round.

Cornerback

Rivera has said he considers the defensive line to be the team’s strength, but the secondary appears to be a question mark. After cutting Josh Norman last month, Rivera must figure out if he can appease the team’s other starting cornerback from last season, Quinton Dunbar, who wants a contract extension and has asked to be traded or released if one is not forthcoming.

Regardless of what happens with Dunbar, the Redskins will pursue at least one starting cornerback in free agency. Several people with knowledge of the situation have said Washington is expected to target the Carolina Panthers’ James Bradberry, who has played all but a few weeks of his career for Rivera. Although other top corners will hit the market, including the Dallas Cowboys’ Byron Jones and Denver Broncos’ Chris Harris, many around the league believe Washington is locked on Bradberry, who would replace Norman in Washington just as he did as a rookie in Carolina.

Tight end

With the release of Jordan Reed and the retirement of Vernon Davis, the Redskins need tight ends. It’s why they went hard after another former Panther, Greg Olsen, last month before Olsen finally signed with Seattle.

Rivera describes the position as essential to his offense while conceding that finding good tight ends is hard.

Jeremy Sprinkle, who started in the absence of Reed and Davis, remains, but the Redskins have to find at least one tight end. The two best potential free agents are the Atlanta Falcons’ Austin Hooper and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Hunter Henry. Many in the league expect Henry to stay in Los Angeles, possibly via the team’s franchise tag, leaving Hooper as the best option.

The problem is that others will likely pursue the 25-year-old Hooper as well, potentially driving his price over $10 million a year, which might be more than Washington wants to spend on the position. Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron is considered the third-best tight end in free agency, though Jimmy Graham could also become available if cut by the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback

Rivera wants a quarterback to compete with Dwayne Haskins, and he wants the competition to be strong enough that the player has a chance to beat out Haskins for the job. If the Redskins think Alex Smith is healthy enough to challenge Haskins, they will not look outside the team, but Smith might be months away from returning from his horrific 2018 leg injury — if he will be able to return at all.

While they are meeting with the draft’s top quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, they are likely to pursue a free agent such as Marcus Mariota or Teddy Bridgewater or perhaps trade for Andy Dalton. With plenty of former starting quarterbacks available this spring and not enough starting jobs for all of them, the Redskins should be able to sign a formidable challenger to Haskins should they choose to pursue one.

Other positions

The Redskins would like to find another wide receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin, but there aren’t many options in free agency, and they might have to spend most of their money on the offensive line, cornerback and tight end. They might make a run at the New York Jets’ Robby Anderson or the San Francisco 49ers’ Emmanuel Sanders; otherwise they might look to an especially deep draft for wide receivers.

Washington also could look to find a free safety if the staff is not sold on Montae Nicholson. One possibility is another Carolina player, Tre Boston, who could be an excellent complement to Landon Collins.