The BBC reports that a judge will decide Friday whether to accept Delfino’s recommendation, with a fine payable to a local charity among the possible punishments.

Several other people have been charged in the case, and Delfino said Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto, assisted authorities in their investigation. According to Reuters, the brothers left an airport in Sao Paulo on Wednesday with Brazilian passports but were given Paraguayan passports — with numbers assigned to other people — when they got off the plane in Asuncion. Delfino said the brothers described the passports as a gift.

As residents of Brazil, Ronaldinho and his brother are not required to show their passports upon travel to Paraguay because both countries are members of the Mercosur trade bloc. The only requirement for entry is a valid state-issued identification card. But Adolfo Marin, Ronaldinho’s lawyer, could not explain why the brothers showed the Paraguayan passports when they had traveled recently on their Brazilian passports to China, Europe and the United States, Reuters reports.

According to the Paraguayan National Police, law-enforcement authorities uncovered the fake passports during a search of the presidential suite of the Resort Yacht & Golf Club Paraguayo, located just south of Asunción, the country’s capital. Ronaldinho, 39, and his brother were staying at the hotel after entering Paraguay for an appearance at a charity event, and both had been suspected of possessing the fake passports.

Last July, Ronaldinho had his Brazilian and Spanish passports confiscated over unpaid fines and debts in Brazil, with one report from there saying he owed more than $2 million in unpaid environmental fines after he illegally constructed a pier at his lake house in Porto Alegre and had more than $1.5 million in other debts. But his Brazilian passport was returned to him in September after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro named him a tourism ambassador for the country.

Ronaldinho, a two-time world player of the year, last played professionally in 2015 after a storied career that included a 2002 World Cup title with the Brazilian national team and stops at European club titans Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan. Along with the money he made from his soccer contracts, he also earned millions of dollars endorsing such companies as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Nike, EA Sports and Gatorade, and last year the BBC estimated his net worth at around $100 million.

