“Fans will act as our jury, voting with custom paddles to reach verdicts on various topics throughout the night,” the team wrote in its description of the evening. “The eyes of the nation will be upon us. Fans will receive an ‘OJ Trial’ shirt upon entering the stadium. If the shirt don’t fit, you must … see if we have a different size.”

AD

After condemnation rained down on the team, the RiverDogs removed “OJ Trial Night” from their promotional calendar.

AD

“After taking a step back and having further reflection on the overall message that was being conveyed, it was the responsible thing to do,” team president Dave Echols said, per the Post and Courier.

Said Sara Barber, executive director of the SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: “I’m glad that the RiverDogs have reconsidered and recognized that this promotion crossed the line from humor into insensitivity and disregard for both the victims in this case and the thousands of South Carolinians who are victims of violence every year."

AD

Simpson in 1994 was charged with murder in the slayings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and an innocent bystander Ron Goldman outside her condo building in Los Angeles. A criminal jury would acquit him of the charges after a lengthy spectacle of a trial, though a civil jury would find him responsible for the slayings and award the victims’ families millions in damages.

AD

Five years before the slayings, Simpson was charged with domestic violence after Brown Simpson suffered injuries that landed her in the hospital. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and two years’ probation.