“He had his normal triple-single,” Barkley said of Green during halftime of last week’s Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers game. Green received two technical fouls and was ejected with 5:45 left in the first half.

“He talks all that stuff when he’s got them other boys with him.” Barkley continued as colleague Shaquille O’Neal doubled over in laughter. “Now that he’s got to go out there and fight for himself, he just don’t want to play. Give me a break. Y’all better quit telling me who can tell who can play and who can’t play. I know who can play and who can’t play.”

Charles Barkley continues roasting Draymond Green "He got his normal triple-single" pic.twitter.com/qa28hWZgfd — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 28, 2020

The criticism Green and his downtrodden organization have received from “The Round Mound of Rebound” has reached its breaking point for the three-time all-star.

“Barkley should stop before I go take his job, though,” Green said Friday after practice. “Because I can do that well, too. He already didn’t make enough money playing, so he needs that job. He should stop talking to me. I’d like to — [I have] a tendency to end people, so he should stop before I take his job.”

“If he keeps talking, I’ll take it soon,” Green said when asked if he was serious about taking Barkley’s job. “Sooner than he thinks. Still, he probably should be quiet. He also can’t talk basketball with me, either. Not smart enough, not qualified, no rings. Can’t sit at this table.”

The feud between Green and Barkley goes back years. When the TNT halftime broadcast showed Green in an argument with New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo in Game 2 of the 2018 Western Conference semifinals, Barkley went off.

“I just want somebody to punch him in the face,” Barkley said, referring to Green.

“He’s seen me a million times,” Green said after the game. “If he feels that strongly about it, then punch me in my face when you see me. If you’re not going to punch me in my face when you see me, then shut up. It’s no different than someone sitting behind a computer screen, tweeting, ‘I’ll knock you out’ and you never see them in life.”

Barkley apologized for his comments the next day.

“I want to apologize to Draymond Green,” Barkley said on ESPN Chicago radio. “I wasn’t literally going to fight an NBA player, and if he took it like that, I want to apologize. Just because I said something that I shouldn’t have said, I want to be man enough to apologize. I was 100 percent wrong.”

Green, who is averaging 8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists, missed two games before his ejection against the Lakers due to a bruise in his right pelvic area and has missed the past four games with a sore left knee.

Barkley wasn’t the only one criticizing Green after his ejection. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins joined in on the fun, tweeting, “Draymond ain’t fooling nobody lol! He knew he didn’t feel like playing tonight. Vet move right there!!!”

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was hoping the 30-year-old would return to action Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers but Green tempered that hope.

“I’m just not going to throw myself out there,” Green said. “I need to get my feel back. I need to get my wind right, so we’ll see.”