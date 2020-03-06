Aye why was she soo mad to the point she had to use racial slurs? @KentuckyMBB @UKAthletics @espn This is what Kentucky stands for? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/10BBaB7pub — E. Willy™️ (@Ewilly27) March 4, 2020

In a statement published Wednesday by Lexington’s WLEX-TV, Lyles wrote, “My reaction after the game was unacceptable, period. It was against all values of the University and state of Kentucky. I humbly apologize to the individuals at which my words were directed."

On Thursday, Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart said in a statement, “We have permanently revoked ticket privileges for all UK Athletics events from the person who made the abusive remark at Tuesday night’s game, effective immediately. This misconduct is unacceptable, unwelcome at the University of Kentucky and not reflective of our values.”

The incident occurred in the closing moments of an 81-73 Tennessee win in which the Vols rallied from 17 points down against the No. 6 Wildcats. The Tennessee fan, Ethan Williams, was heckling Lyles for leaving the game early when she stopped on the steps leading away from her seat, turned to him and appeared to call him the n-word.

Barnhart had said Wednesday that there would be “consequences for this unacceptable behavior.” Adding, “That’s not who we are as an athletics department,” Barnhart said that the program had reached out to Williams to “apologize personally.”

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Lyles is well-known to Kentucky fans, particularly after the Wildcats helped support her through treatments for brain cancer. Per a 2017 profile published by Kentucky Sports Radio, Lyles grew up in western Kentucky as a huge Wildcats fan, attended the university and has been going to as many games as she could ever since.

Lyles reportedly underwent brain surgery in 2015 and her plight was soon brought to the attention of Kentucky Coach John Calipari, who asked Wildcat fans to pray for her and had his team send her a message of support, including promising to win a game for her.

#BBN, let's all send out prayers to @ashlyles as she undergoes brain surgery today. Positive thoughts, Ashley! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 22, 2015

By 2017, Lyles was tumor-free and had started a charitable foundation, Sparkle Bright, the mission of which is to bring uplifting moments to cancer patients. In a bio at the foundation’s website that quotes her as saying, “I want to inspire people. I want someone to look at me and say ‘[b]ecause of you I didn’t give up,’” Lyles is shown holding an autographed Kentucky jersey.

In her published statement Wednesday, Lyles wrote, “My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward.”