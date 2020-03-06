And if the fates allow, Ni could be matched up against her polar opposite in Syria’s Hend Zaza, who qualified for the Olympics by winning last week’s West Asia Olympic qualification tournament in Jordan.
Hend, you see, is 11 years old.
Born Jan. 1, 2009, according to the International Table Tennis Federation, Hend defeated Lebanon’s Mariana Sahakian in the women’s final to qualify for Tokyo, even though Sahakian is 31 years older.
Olympic table tennis has no age floor or ceiling, and the West Asia qualifying tournament also featured two 14-year-olds and a 19-year-old. The Olympics themselves have seen a number of young players compete, including American Ariel Hsing, who was 16 when she advanced to the round of 32 at the 2012 London Games. Her final victory in the tournament came against Ni, who was 49 at the time.
Hend is likely to be the youngest Olympian at this year’s games, narrowly beating out British skateboarder Sky Brown, who is about five months older.
“Congratulations to our heroine Hend Zaza,” the Syrian Olympic Committee wrote on its Facebook page.
There have been a few Olympic athletes younger than Hend. In 1896, a Greek gymnast named Dimitrios Loundras was 10 years 218 days old when he won bronze in a team gymnastics event, and an 11-year-old named Luigina Giavotti competed for Italy in gymnastics at the 1928 Games. Four years ago in Rio, Nepalese swimmer Gaurika Singh was the youngest athlete at 13 years 255 days when she raced in the 100-meter backstroke.
