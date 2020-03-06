This bit of mundanity is important, at least if you ask Bob Hurley, the legendary former coach at St. Anthony’s. He believes the fact that Mosely became a typical New York-area daily commuter at 14 is pretty good shorthand for understanding Georgetown’s senior leader. The commute, Hurley said, shows Mosely acted like an adult even when he was young. He found a way to do the work that needed to be done. And he’s never been one to shy away from a tough journey.

“He had some good choices for high schools very close to him,” Hurley said, “and he commuted to Jersey City to go to high school instead and maintained — he was the top of his class all four years, the valedictorian, you know. Nothing ever fell by the wayside."

AD

AD

Georgetown fans understand that about Mosely better than ever this year as the senior has embodied the Hoyas’ grit.

Almost everyone left on Coach Patrick Ewing’s depleted roster — which features just six healthy scholarship players — has played increased minutes throughout the past month after they lost second-leading scorer Mac McClung to a foot injury on Feb. 1 and then leading scorer Omer Yurtseven to an ankle injury four days later. With Mosely, the toll of all those minutes shows.

It seems the 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard takes at least two hard falls per game, leaving spectators holding their breath until he gingerly gets to his feet. Sometimes he’ll stay keeled over, catching his breath, and others he’ll start jogging herky-jerky back down the court. He always gets back up.

AD

For all that effort, Mosely has never been an eye-popping scorer for Georgetown (15-15, 5-12 Big East), which will host No. 14 Villanova (23-7, 12-5) on Saturday in its regular season finale.

AD

The senior finance major averages 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, well down Georgetown’s stat sheet. But he leads the Hoyas in two telling categories: minutes per game (34.5, 38.3 in conference play) and steals for the season (38).

“I don't even have a title for him,” Ewing said, “MVP of our team, whatever you want to call it. He's been a dream for us."

“Jagan is basically the heart and soul of our team,” said graduate transfer point guard Terrell Allen, who will be honored alongside Mosely and George Muresan at Saturday’s senior day. “He gives us everything we need offensively and defensively. It doesn’t matter if he has the most points, it doesn’t matter if he has no points, he just wants to win every single night.”

AD

Mosely’s game has been this way since he got to Georgetown.

“When you hear MVP, you usually think of the guy who scores the most points or gets the most highlights, but it’s good to see that my efforts aren’t going unnoticed,” Mosely said, after hearing Ewing’s compliment. “I’m usually the unsung hero, I do all the little things, I get my teammates involved, I make all the winning plays, because at the end of the day, I know that every team needs a guy like me.”

AD

Mosely’s game was always predicated on effort. That’s how he kept up with his older and more naturally talented brother Cheddi on the basketball court. The brothers were two grades apart at St. Anthony’s, a high school power that closed in 2017, but it was Mosely who made varsity as a freshman.

AD

“In 45 years, I don’t know if I had eight or 10 freshmen that were good enough to play varsity,” Hurley said. “He was so poised.”

Harvard had been Mosely’s top choice for college, though Stanford, Northwestern and Vanderbilt were also on the table.

Until, that is, a former grade school classmate of Mosely’s mother gave the family a ring. Kevin Broadus, a Hoyas assistant at the time, was wondering if Mosely and his parents had an interest in visiting Georgetown. When their 13-hour unofficial visit ended and then-Coach John Thompson III offered Mosely a scholarship, the guard didn’t so much as look at his parents, Michael and Robyn, before accepting.

AD

AD

“I looked at him, I said, ‘Jagan! We’ve got to go to Harvard next week!'” Michael Mosely said. "'The following week is Stanford! We have plane tickets!’ But that was it.”

Only once has Mosely questioned his path at Georgetown. It was the day before the Hoyas played Syracuse in December, when Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander announced they were transferring, bringing Georgetown’s total to four transfers in two weeks.

Mosely, as the team leader in the locker room, didn't know how to proceed. He felt like he was watching a movie of someone else's life.

The guard let himself mope for a brief period and before he fell back on his old standby: Against Syracuse and for the rest of the season, he figured all he could do was try his hardest.

AD

“Syracuse doesn't care,” Mosely said. “The next team doesn't care about whatever's going on with our team. We have to focus on the game and do the best we can."

AD

Michael Mosely heard the same sentiment a few weeks ago, when he spoke with his youngest son on the phone the day before Georgetown lost to Xavier to effectively ensure the team will miss its fifth straight NCAA tournament, barring a miraculous run in next week’s Big East tournament.

“We spoke Friday night, he said, ‘Dad, it’s not over. I’ve got three more games.’ He told me, ‘If there’s a will, there’s a way,’” Michael Mosely said. “That’s the thing, it doesn’t phase him. As a dad, as an adult, as a basketball guy, you can see the reality, you can read all the articles. But he doesn’t see that. He just believes.”