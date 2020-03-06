There are other red flags. Declining plate discipline and an above-average rate of flyballs turning into home runs (for hitters) and declining pitch velocity (for pitchers) can also be used to forecast less-than-ideal performance. After all, projections are often based on what players have done, and if what they have done is built on a house of cards, disappointment is likely to follow.

With that in mind, here are four players who aren’t as good as they look on paper, and who should be avoided in fantasy drafts.

Victor Robles, OF, Washington Nationals

Robles was a disappointment last season. He batted .255 with a .419 slugging percentage, creating runs at a rate nine percent lower than average after factoring in league and park effects. Now the bad news: He was actually worse than those metrics suggest. Based on the exit velocity and launch angle of each ball put in play, Robles should have batted an even uglier .233 with a .370 slugging percentage.

He’s tinkering with his swing this season but until he shows he can handle breaking balls (.222 with 57 strikeouts in 167 at-bats ending on sliders in 2019) and off-speed pitches (.178 batting average and .244 slugging against change-ups) you are better off going with an outfielder without so much risk.

Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, San Diego Padres

A high strikeout rate as a rookie can be overlooked, but it is troubling that Tatis struck out in almost a third of his plate appearances. He was also extraordinary lucky on balls he put in play (a .410 BABIP, highest among batters with at least 300 plate appearances in 2019). Only Miguel Sano, Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez and Christian Yelich saw a higher rate of flyballs turn into home runs last season, which indicates a regression is looming in the near future. No player saw a wider disparity between actual and expected weighted on-base percentage in 2019 than Tatis. That’s a serious red flag.

Not convinced? Scooter Gennett led the league in wOBA differential in 2018 and then saw his OPS fall from .847 to .568 the following year. In 2017, the wOBA differential leader was Zack Cozart, whose OPS then dropped from .933 to .658. Let someone else deal with the fallout.

Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS Miami Marlins

As MLB finds new ways to break records for well-hit balls, Villar has seen his hard-hit rate tumble over the past three years. His actual stats from 2019 (.274 average with a .453 slugging) are higher than we would have expected (.249 with a .412 slugging) and it is unlikely his high batting average on balls in play (.341 BABIP) is going to carry over and allow him to tally 70 or more RBI in 2020. The most optimistic projection for Villar’s RBI total in 2020 is 65. He is also expected to score at least 28 fewer runs than he did last season.

Corey Kluber, SP, Texas Rangers

The first sign of a pitcher beginning to lose his stuff is declining fastball velocity, and Kluber has seen his fastball lose steam every year since 2014. In 2019, his fastball averaged 90.1 mph and the pitch cost the Cleveland Indians almost four runs per 100 times thrown. Granted, he was limited to 35 innings last season due to a forearm injury in May and an oblique strain in August, but there are other concerns.

Kluber is 33 years old, putting him about seven years past the pitching prime, meaning further injuries are more likely, not less. And his move to the Rangers this offseason puts his home games at Globe Life Park in Arlington, the second-worst park for pitchers last year. His old home, Progressive Field, was significantly better for pitchers.