This summer, she’ll be one of the biggest names in Tokyo. These days, Manuel appears in commercials and ad campaigns, and she’ll be a regular presence on NBC’s prime-time telecasts this summer. She’s got a signature swimline produced by TYR and is backed by some of the biggest corporate sponsors, such as Coca-Cola, Toyota and Nike.

Her coach offers this hint as to why: “She’s better than she’s ever been,” Greg Meehan said.

The bar is already high — she won four medals at the Rio Olympics — but Manuel has a chance to clear it this summer. With mixed relays added to the Tokyo program, she could have a shot at six Olympic medals.

That’s how many she won at the world championships last year, including five golds, and if she attempts the same program in Tokyo, Manuel could match the American record for most medals at a single Olympics by a female athlete. Swimmer Natalie Coughlin won six medals at the 2008 Games, though no American female athlete has won more than four gold medals at a single Olympics.

Manuel, 23, is competing at this week’s TYR Pro Series event in Des Moines, but the progress isn’t necessarily glowing on the leader board. Manuel has now raced at two Pro Series stops and both times finished second in the 100-meter freestyle. She was edged out by Canadian Penny Olesiak, the 2016 co-Olympic champion, in Knoxville, Tenn., in January, and was beat by Siobhan Haughey on Thursday in Des Moines.

“Her event profile and her physique makes coming to meets like this a challenge,” Meehan said. “She’s one that’s just so strong and works so hard, it takes time for her to rest and be really good. Her deal is: ‘When it’s time to go, I’m going to be really good.' That’s her training, her strength and her physique.”

Manuel, who competes in the 50 free Saturday, reminds herself that her season is built around peaking in June, July and August — not March.

“I feel really strong in the water,” she said this week. “I’ve felt like I’ve gone faster times than previous years. The practices themselves have been more difficult than previous years. That’s why it is sometimes difficult to come to these meets and not see the times I want to see. But it’s definitely important for me to continue to have trust in my training and in Greg, knowing that when it matters and counts, I’ll swim fast.”

She notes that “you train more than you compete,” and the results in and out of the Stanford pool have been promising. Manuel is as dedicated as anyone to her dry-land work and the weight room. She recently posted a video to social media in which she landed a 42-inch box jump.

“She’s just really strong,” says Katie Ledecky, who trains alongside her at Stanford. “She does stuff in the weight room that most of us don’t even try to do because it’d be dangerous. She’s just so powerful, and it comes so naturally to her. She pushes the limits in the weight room as well as the pool.”

That power is essential for a sprinter. The short races are decided by the slightest of margins. At world championships last year, Manuel won the 50-meter race by 0.02 seconds and the 100 by 0.39. That sliver of time can be earned in training. Squats or box jumps lead to explosiveness off the starting block, for example, and Meehan said Manuel is also a stronger swimmer once she hits the water.

“From a big-picture perspective, I’ve just never seen her better,” he said. “I’m really excited at what she’s doing.”

Like Ledecky, Manuel cut her college swimming career short and turned professional in 2018. She graduated from Stanford last spring and has been able to focus solely on her training in the year leading into Tokyo.

“People think I already made the Olympic team,” she said with a laugh. “I talk to them and they’re like, ‘Oh, congrats,’ just because I won a gold medal four years ago. It’s like, no, I still have to go through the process — and it’s not easy. USA is so stacked.

“But I think my progression over the four years has allowed me to have more support and more fans who are obviously looking for me to win. So in that sense, that external pressure is definitely present.”

Manuel made a splash in Rio but could be an ever bigger star in Tokyo. She’s only gotten faster since the NBC cameras made her an overnight sensation four years ago. She posted a career-best time in the 50 (23.97) at world championships in 2017 and then at the same meet two years later she dropped her fastest 100 time (52.04).

“Ever since Rio, I feel like I have new goals,” she said. “So I’ve been working towards those and progressing in the sport. So hopefully this year it culminates in me swimming faster than ever.”