Several scenarios must unfold for the 22nd-ranked Cavaliers to secure a third straight regular season championship.

The first requires Virginia to beat No. 10 Louisville on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena in the regular season finale.

The Cavaliers (22-7, 14-5 ACC) are one game behind Louisville (24-6, 15-4), which is tied for first with Florida State, but a victory on senior day would deliver Virginia a split in the series and the tiebreaker. Then the reigning national champions need the No. 7 Seminoles to lose at home to Boston College.

The highest seed Virginia could earn in the ACC tournament is No. 2 because it loses the tiebreaker to Florida State. Still, the Cavaliers are ensured a double bye, meaning they won’t play until Thursday’s quarterfinals, regardless of this weekend’s results.

That Virginia would be in a position to contend for a fifth regular season title under Bennett seemed unfathomable in late January following a fourth loss in five games. The skid left Virginia at .500 in the conference and with uncertain NCAA tournament prospects.

But one game later, Virginia began its ascent back into the top tier of the ACC standings with a 65-63 victory over Wake Forest spurred by Tomas Woldetensae making 7 of 14 three-pointers, providing the Cavaliers with a threat from behind the arc that had been sorely lacking.

Virginia has won seven consecutive games and 10 of its last 11, with eight of those victories by two possessions or fewer. The only loss in that time came at Louisville, 80-73 on Feb. 8, when Woldetensae scored a career-high 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting, including 7 for 10 from behind the arc.

“Winning close games,” Bennett said with a chuckle when asked what has enabled the Cavaliers to right themselves. “We’ve been in so many close games, but I do think we’ve been getting a little more balanced scoring. Tomas hasn’t the last couple games, but his ability to make some shots, just some alternate scoring.

“Just tightening up a little bit defensively, just a little better in all areas. We still have room to grow, but just a little better, and again, guys are making big plays.”

None has been bigger than center Jay Huff’s block in the closing seconds last Saturday to preserve a 52-50 win against then-No. 7 Duke. The redshirt junior finished with a career-high 10 blocks -- two short of matching the program single-game record -- to go with 15 points and nine rebounds.

He followed that performance by scoring the Cavaliers’ first 17 points of the game and adding nine rebounds in a 46-44 victory at Miami on Wednesday night. The 7-footer also equaled his single-game high with three three-pointers and has made seven shots from behind the arc in the last five games.

Huff is one of five players to have led Virginia in scoring over the last seven games. The others are Woldetensae, Kihei Clark, Braxton Key and Mamadi Diakite.

Key, a 6-foot-8 guard-forward who transferred to Virginia from Alabama, and Diakite, a 6-9 forward from Guinea, are set to be honored Saturday as the only two seniors on the active roster.

Diakite is one of two Cavaliers players to start every game this season. The other is Clark, a sophomore point guard.

“I will just say that losing taught us a lot of things,” said Diakite, who leads the Cavaliers in scoring and is second in rebounding. “It’s not necessarily bad. Look at us. We’re at this point where we can finish first, second or third, but a month ago, we were supposed to be done.”

