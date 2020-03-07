Hurd, 18, returned to competition here at the American Cup with something to prove in this Olympic year. Her performance at Fiserv Forum served as an important first step toward earning a spot on the 2020 Olympic team. She won the meet with an all-around score of 55.832, cruising through the four events without any significant issues.

“I think she felt ignored not making the world team last fall,” said Tom Forster, the U.S. high-performance director. “You never know how the athletes are going to handle that. Some, they get really sad and it kind of rumbles their self-confidence. Others get mad and do something about it.”

Kayla DiCello of Boyds, Md., finished second in her senior international debut, only seven-tenths of a point behind Hurd, giving the Americans a one-two finish in a field with 10 athletes from other countries. DiCello, 16, had previously only competed as a junior elite, but her strong showing is a big step in her push toward Tokyo.

This competition began a four-meet series through which the United States can earn an individual Olympic spot in addition to the four-member team. The three countries with the most points, awarded based on finishes at each of these all-around World Cup meets, receive an Olympic spot. DiCello competed as a wild-card entry, allowed for host countries, so her finish didn’t count toward this qualification process.

With Hurd winning the American Cup and top-caliber gymnasts expected to compete at the next three World Cup events — Simone Biles (Tokyo), Sunisa Lee (Stuttgart) and Grace McCallum (Birmingham, England) — the United States will almost certainly win an Olympic spot. Jade Carey has nearly clinched the other individual spot through a different qualification route, so the U.S. women should have the maximum contingent of six gymnasts in Tokyo.

But apart from Carey, the other gymnasts who compete in Tokyo will be selected by a committee based on performances. That’s why this meet carried some weight for the two Americans. It’s early in the elite gymnastics calendar, with the U.S. championships and Olympic trials set for June, but it was an opportunity for Hurd and DiCello to prove they can perform error-free routines in a pressure-filled environment.

“I did feel like I had to hit clean to show that I am still worthy of an Olympic spot hopefully,” Hurd said.

By the time Hurd finished floor, her final routine of the meet, she said, “I kind of held my ending pose and just basked in the moment of really knowing that I had a good competition.”

Hurd had the highest bars score of the meet (14.100) and finished in the top three on all the other events. Even though she wobbled on a leap, Hurd said she was most pleased with her beam routine because she added a few new skills.

At the national team camp before this meet, Forster said Hurd looked like a “new person” since the disappointment of missing out on the world championships team. In the past six months, Hurd said, she has worked hard “to the point where I’m crawling out of the gym and I don’t even want to drive home.”

DiCello, who trains at Hill’s Gymnastics in Gaithersburg, became the junior national champion last summer after two days of strong performances. Her score would have placed third in the senior division at the U.S. championships, behind only Biles and Lee, both of whom were part of the gold-winning world championships team last fall.

During the year gymnasts turn 16, they begin competing as senior elites. DiCello happened to have a birthday that propelled her to this stage within months of the Olympics.

When gymnasts take that jump, “they’re now competing against typically girls they were idolizing a couple years ago,” Forster said, “so sometimes it’s overwhelming for them and it distracts them. And it didn’t for Kayla, so that was cool.”

DiCello said she was excited but nervous for this competition. Her meet began on bars, and in her brief warmup she struggled with multiple skills.

“I just calmed myself down and know that I've done this routine a million times,” DiCello said. “And I can do it again.”

Moments later, she hit a solid routine, finishing with a stuck full-twisting double tuck dismount. DiCello scored a 14.533 on vault, taking only a small hop on her double-twisting Yurchenko to earn the second-highest score on that event. Like Hurd, DiCello had no major mistakes throughout the meet.