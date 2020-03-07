The 4,200-seat arena in Southeast Washington was short of half-full, but that wasn’t a shock for a first-round matchup between UNC Wilmington and Drexel, who entered with a combined record of 23-39. Increased attendance was expected as the tournament advances this weekend with the championship game set for Tuesday night.

AD

AD

The conference and Events DC, the convention and sports authority for the District, both hope the real growth will come in subsequent years as fans get used to the location and as the area around the arena further develops.

“That was the vision that we had with the CAA,” said Pete Kirschner, Events DC’s senior director of business development. “We wanted their tournament to come here and as they grow in notoriety, we too as a campus will grow with them. … The campus is new, been laid dormant for decades. Having to create new opportunities to come to Congress Heights, to see what this campus is. Our mission, really … is to bring in new people to this campus.”

A three-year deal to hold the tournament at the arena was signed months before the building opened, and discussions had started well before that. The marriage seems to be ideal for both parties as Events DC looks to host marquee events in the new building and the CAA was looking for a centralized neutral site. The league’s footprint follows the Atlantic coast from New York to South Carolina. The three previous Colonial tournaments were held at North Charleston Coliseum in South Carolina, and travel was significant for the northern schools. Baltimore and Richmond hosted before that, dating back to 1988.

AD

AD

The newness of the Entertainment & Sports Arena — which opened in 2018 and primarily serves as home court for the Washington Mystics of the WNBA, the Capital City Go-Go of the G League and the practice facility for the NBA’s Washington Wizards — was an attraction. A smaller, basketball-focused venue was considered ideal for a mid-major tournament that could feel empty in a cavernous venue.

“The lure of just being in the nation’s capital and having an event here in Washington D.C.,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said, “that aspect of being able to put our tournament on that kind of stage was really enticing to everybody. … If everything works out, our goal would be to make this the home of the CAA championship. I think this has so much upside here that we need to get through this year, we need to assess the situation. But if everything goes as well as we expect it to go, I can see us being here for a long time.”

Drexel won the tournament opener, 66-55, over UNC Wilmington with Camren Wynter posting a game-high 18 points. James Madison and Elon played in Saturday’s late game with the final spot in Sunday’s quarterfinals at stake.

AD

AD

Drexel Coach Zach Spiker was efficient in his praise of the locale. “We’re 1-0 in it,” he said. “It’s a great building. It’s a good venue and we’re excited about it. We look forward to playing many games here.”

The relocation is perfect for Finn Clements, 21. The Drexel junior made the trip all the way down to North Charleston last season only to see the Dragons get bounced in their first game of the tournament. This time he and the “Dac Pack” student section made a 2½-hour drive via charted bus from Philadelphia. The location allowed the group to return to campus before getting back on the road at 8:30 a.m. Sunday to watch eighth-seeded Drexel face regular season champion Hofstra at noon.

The short trip will also give Clements the chance, if he chooses, to give his overalls and cape a quick wash.

AD

AD

“The 2½-hour ride is a lot better than the 12-hour ride,” Clements said. “Didn’t have to sleep this time. We’ve got to support our team. … It’s definitely easier to project your voice [here]. … You can out cheer the other team a lot easier.”