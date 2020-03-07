But in the space of about 10 minutes, United went from an apparent two-goal deficit to a one-goal lead.

From a second consecutive home defeat to start the MLS season to a satisfactory three points. From wondering whether the new attacking pieces were going to take hold this spring to gaining some much-needed reassurance.

“It was a crazy game,” substitute Oniel Fisher said, “but we got three points.”

There was nothing straightforward about it.

United lost two starters to injuries before halftime. Miami lost Robbie Robinson, the first overall draft pick in January, to an injury in the first half. Those delays, plus other pauses, resulted in a combined 18 minutes of stoppage time (10 in the first and eight in the second).

The turning point came between the 51st and 61st minutes.

Miami had taken the lead less than two minutes into the match on Rodolfo Pizarro’s goal, the first in club history.

And seven minutes into the second half, Miami seemed to double the lead on Lewis Morgan’s deflected shot from 20 yards.

There was nothing controversial about Morgan’s goal, but a moment earlier and 70 yards away, Miami defender Roman Torres had gotten away with a handball in thwarting Julian Gressel’s run at the net.

In reviewing the entire sequence, the video assistant referee recommended referee Rubiel Vazquez take a closer look at the field-side monitor.

Vazquez not only disallowed the goal — because, had the handball been called, Miami wouldn’t have had the scoring opportunity — but he also issued a red card to Torres for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. Gressel was at Torres’s side and preparing to break free.

Morgan’s goal was disallowed, Torres was ejected and the momentum swung radically.

A few minutes later, United’s Edison Flores drew a penalty kick and Yamil Asad converted.

Two minutes passed, and Flores ripped a 30-yard free kick off the base of the right post. The rebound spun out to Frédéric Brillant, who had scored four goals the previous four regular seasons.

The Frenchman performed like a polished attacker, tapping the ball to himself and then unleashing a vicious, angled shot over goalkeeper Luis Robles in the 61st minute.

“What a banger,” defensive partner Steven Birnbaum said.

“I came at the right time,” he said. “Robles was ready for the cross and that gave me the space to score.”

The goal was a necessary reply by Brillant, who in the first half had allowed Robinson to break loose and begin Miami’s scoring sequence. Morgan crossed to the unmarked Pizarro for an easy finish from six yards.

After United took the lead, its adventures were far from over. Despite the red card, Miami played like it had the man advantage.

“I certainly would have liked to dictate the game more up a man and seen the game out in a better fashion, but it’s important to win while you are still learning about your team,” Coach Ben Olsen said. “That is the situation we are in right now: We are still figuring it out.”

In his MLS debut, Estonian forward Erik Sorga had two opportunities to stretch the lead and, at the other end, United was too tentative.

“We weren’t dictating much,” Olsen said. “It was them dictating the game.”

Another scare came in stoppage time when goalkeeper Bill Hamid lost control of the ball as he attempted the throw it. As the crowd of 17,183 watched in horror, he recovered the ball before it bounced into the net.

There was no escaping the injury complications. Striker Ola Kamara was done after 15 minutes and left back Joseph Mora was replaced late in the first half by Fisher, who made his first appearance since recovering from a knee injury suffered late in the 2018 season.

When the final whistle sounded, an emotional Fisher fell to the grass.

The tears were “definitely flowing,” he said. “I couldn’t hold them back. It was surreal that I’m really back.”

Kamara and Mora join an injury brigade that includes attacker Paul Arriola (ACL surgery), defender Donovan Pines (ankle), backup goalie Chris Seitz (quadriceps) and midfielder Ulises Segura (groin).

“We have to look at that, what we’re doing and what the players are doing,” Olsen said. “It’s just too many.”

On the bright side, United dodged a second home defeat against non-imposing opponents.

“We showed character,” Brillant said, “and we are in a good [place] for the future.”

Notes: Because of coronavirus concerns, MLS gave teams the option of closing their locker rooms to reporters after matches. United left its open, Miami’s was closed. …

United is tentatively planning to host nonleague matches July 12-14. On the first day, two French Ligue 1 teams would face one another, followed by second-division Loudoun United playing a Salvadoran side. On the second day, the French winner would play United and the French loser would face the Salvadoran team. …

NCAA men’s champion Georgetown was honored at halftime. … The day before facing the Washington Wizards, the entire Miami Heat team attended.