How is that possible?

Because Soto has less than three years of major league service time, the Nationals were able to assign his salary for another year. He made $578,300 in 2019 after a standout rookie season. The Nationals bumped him up $51,100, and Soto’s representation, headed by agent Scott Boras, did not agree with the resulting figure. That’s why the Nationals had to “renew” his contract, rather than the two sides agreeing to terms, and exercise their power to stick with the original offer.

The salary does not match Soto’s productivity. Everyone can agree on that. He finished last season with a .949 on-base-plus slugging percentage. He turned 21 during the World Series and helped the Nationals to a title with three home runs, seven RBI, five walks and a .333 batting average against the Houston Astros. He is already a superstar.

But baseball gives all leverage to teams before a player is eligible for arbitration. And while it may seem fair to ridicule the Nationals for lowballing Soto, the current labor structure enables it. Just last spring, two high-profile players were in similar situations. Ronald Acuña Jr. had his contract renewed at $560,000 before he signed an eight-year, $100 million extension with the Atlanta Braves. Alex Bregman had his contract renewed at $640,500 before he signed a six-year, $100 million extension with the Houston Astros.

Acuña won National League Rookie of the Year in 2018, ahead of Soto, before the Braves renewed him for less money than Soto agreed to with the Nationals. That’s only one example of how this process, of teams deciding a player’s worth, leads to odd discrepancies and disagreements.

Arguments in Soto’s favor center on Kris Bryant, Carlos Correa, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi. All four players made more than Soto in the season before they were “Super-2” arbitration eligible, which Soto should be next winter if he stays healthy this year. Bryant and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a $1,050,000 million salary. Carlos Correa had his contract renewed by the Houston Astros for $1 million. Betts had his contract renewed by the Boston Red Sox for $950,000, while the club agreed to a $717,000 figure for Benintendi.

Bryant was coming off an MVP season that ended with the Cubs winning the World Series. He outperformed Soto to that point of their respective careers, but a could case could be made that Soto should be worth more than Correa, Betts and Benintendi were then. And yet it still wouldn’t change that teams are able to dictate salaries until a player logs a certain amount of service time. USA Today was first to report that Soto’s contract was renewed.

The best case for the Nationals would be to sign Soto longterm before he tests the open market. They drafted and developed Bryce Harper before he left for 13 years and $330 million with the Philadelphia Phillies in February 2019. They drafted and developed Anthony Rendon before he left for seven years and $245 million with the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Soto’s should have four shots at arbitration before he can test free agency after the 2024 season. But avoiding that possibility with Soto, a generational talent, is something Washington wants to explore.

Yet that will require the club, Soto and Boras all agreeing on an evaluation for the left fielder. They’ll have another chance to next year.