As James’s Los Angeles Lakers hosted Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks at Staples Center, the superstars traded buckets, shoulders to the chest and gleeful flashes of celebration. When Antetekounmpo buried a three-pointer from the top of the key in the third quarter, James answered on the other end with a hard drive through traffic for a running right-handed layup. While James paraded to the free-throw line throughout the second half, Antetokounmpo countered with knifing drives and turnaround jumpers down the stretch.

James ultimately came out on top, finishing with a game-high 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Los Angeles’s 113-103 win. It evened the season series at one game apiece, and it stood as the signature victory of the Lakers’ season following high-profile losses to the Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. For all of James’s typical play-making brilliance, it was his success defending Antetokounmpo that keyed the victory.

“Whenever you bring the ball down, whenever you go against [James], you can feel greatness,” said Antetokounmpo, who posted 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in defeat. “I’ve said it in the past: that’s what I want to be.”

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel didn’t necessarily plan to assign James to Antetokounmpo, the hulking reigning MVP who is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. James is usually protected from such assignments so he can conserve energy and run the offense.

During the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals between James’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant tended to guard James more often than James guarded Durant. When the Lakers have faced the Clippers this season, Kawhi Leonard has defended James more often than James has defended Leonard. This trend even sparked a kerfuffle in December, when a trainer for Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma wrote on Instagram that “somebody was dodging smoke .... and it wasn’t Kawhi” after the Clippers beat the Lakers on Christmas.

Antetokounmpo, a leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate, often guards James, who is 10 years his senior. Naturally, the Lakers prefer to deploy the 6-foot-10 Anthony Davis on Antetotokounmpo. On paper, Davis, a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate himself, has the length to contest Antetokounmpo around the rim and enough quickness and versatility to track him out to the three-point line.

But Antetokounmpo came barreling out of the gate Friday, scoring 13 points in the first four minutes and drawing a pair of quick fouls on Davis. The Lakers’ best wing defenders lack the size and strength to challenge Antetokounmpo, and their other big men lack the requisite foot speed. That left James as the best back-up plan.

“My sidekick right here picked up a couple of fouls and it was my opportunity to just take the challenge,” James said. “Just taking the challenge and taking the responsibility on the defensive end. That’s what it all came down to.”

There could be no accusations of smoke-dodging this time around. James largely stuck to the game plan against Antetokounmpo, steering him away from the basket and encouraging him to shoot jumpers. He held his own when Antetokounmpo tried to muscle through him, and the Lakers entered halftime tied after trailing by as many as nine in the second quarter.

Most nights, Antetokounmpo sets a brutish tone that exhausts and overwhelms opponents. Here, he was repeatedly stymied by a somewhat unlikely source.

At 35, James’s best defensive days are behind him. He hasn’t earned All-Defensive honors since 2014, and his night-to-night effort during the regular season slipped over the past few seasons. Just two seasons ago, James’s Cavaliers had the second-worst defense in the league.

This year, with Davis in the fold, James has been more diligent and energetic. Los Angeles’s imposing frontcourt rotation has delivered the league’s third-best defense — up dramatically from 15th last season — and it enjoyed a strong night against Milwaukee.

The checklist to beat the Bucks, who own the league’s best record at 53-10: contain Antetokounmpo in transition, defend the three-point line and avoid getting punished inside. The Lakers ticked every box, tallying more fast break points, getting to the foul line more often, outscoring Milwaukee in the paint and winning the rebounding battle.

Offensively, James approached the game with playoff intensity. Rather than settling for step-back threes, he put his head down and relentlessly attacked the basket, earning 15 free throw attempts and shooting 7-for-9 inside the paint. James stepped forward early in the third quarter, initiating a game-altering 18-0 run by scoring seven points in less than a minute.

It was his diligent defense on Antetokounmpo, though, that flipped the momentum and made everyone watching salivate over a possible Finals rematch. After all, the purer a rivalry, the better.