The Nationals will pre-sign items to be distributed before and during games.
There have been seven reported coronavirus cases in Florida, as of Saturday morning, and two related deaths. None of them have been in Palm Beach County, where both the Nationals and Houston Astros will train for the next 2½ weeks.
“They’ve done an unbelievable job of trying to keep everything safe around here for us and the players, and also for the fans,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “I know they have sanitizers all over the place now. But hey, it’s real. It’s there. It’s an issue, so we’re trying to prevent anyone getting sick.”
The Nationals had an extensive meeting Thursday to discuss coronavirus. There is a “sanitizing station” by the back door of the clubhouse. There are signs throughout the facility to remind everyone to wash their hands and cover their mouths while coughing. A regular greeting is for players to bump elbows, instead of shake hands, and the precautions are growing.
Based on recommendations issued by MLB, the CDC, and the World Health Organization, the Nationals are making some changes to the way the we approach autographs at Spring Training.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 7, 2020
When the team arrived Saturday morning, there was a big box of baseballs on a table in the clubhouse. “To Sign For Fans” was written on the cardboard with a black marker. Just after 10 a.m., a few hours before an exhibition game against the Miami Marlins, Stephen Strasburg sat down to scribble his signature. Reliever Tanner Rainey joined him a few minutes later. Once Strasburg had inscribed all the balls, he walked straight to the sanitizing station.
There were still some players and coaches who signed autographs for fans. It is hard to break such a well-worn routine. On Friday, before the new policy was in place, Martinez saw a young kid asking for an autograph. He couldn’t resist, and he made sure to exercise caution thereafter.
“I couldn’t turn him down, so I signed,” the manager admitted. “But I definitely washed my hands.”