So what to look for over the next nine days? Though a bid-snatcher might emerge from the Big Ten, Big East or Big 12, it isn’t likely. An already borderline team such as Purdue or Texas won’t necessarily need to win its conference tournament; it’s already in the picture. Instead, these are the five leagues that bubble teams won’t want to see earn more bid than expected, in chronological order of their conference title game.

Mountain West: Top-seeded San Diego State (30-1) could be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. No. 2 seed Utah State (25-8) is in the conversation for an at-large bid thanks to nonconference defeats of Florida and LSU. An Aztecs victory over the Aggies in Saturday’s conference final would mean Utah State doesn’t add a high-end victory and could offer a bit more daylight to an at-large hopeful from another conference.

Missouri Valley: Thanks to the Friday afternoon stumble by 25-6 Northern Iowa, the league’s only team with even remote hopes for an at-large berth, the MVC tournament has at least some chance to produce a bid thief. The Panthers don’t have the most compelling at-large case, but their victory at Colorado should at least merit a look from the NCAA selection committee; a neutral-court win over South Carolina helps, too. Not-so-helpful: UNI’s 77-56 margin of defeat to Drake in Arch Madness.

Maybe Northern Iowa is this year’s Belmont, a team that got in last season on the strength of a victory at Murray State and a sweep of Lipscomb and wound up winning a play-in game. But the Bruins at least lost to Murray State in the Ohio Valley final; Northern Iowa didn’t make it out of the MVC quarters. The Panthers’ loss is likely a bubble team’s gain.

Southern: East Tennessee State (27-4) is the top seed in a league that last year produced a second-round team (Wofford) and has two other top-100 teams more than capable of earning an automatic bid in Furman (25-6) and UNC Greensboro (23-8).

The Buccaneers got two high-majors to play them in nonconference play, beating LSU but losing to Kansas. Even with a Quadrant 4 loss to Mercer, East Tennessee State would be a team mid-major fans would push for inclusion in the NCAAs if it fell in the league tournament. Better for everyone if the Bucs do as Wofford did last year and handle their business.

West Coast: There are three clear-cut NCAA tournament teams in the WCC — Gonzaga, BYU and Saint Mary’s — and the conference’s stepladder postseason format greatly helps the top two seeds, which need only two victories to claim a title. A Saint Mary’s victory on Saturday and a Gonzaga triumph on Monday would end any chance of heartburn for bubblers.

Atlantic 10: The A-10’s at-large pool might be down to Dayton … and no one else. The Flyers smashed fading Rhode Island on Wednesday, and the only other team with even flickering at-large hopes is Richmond.

A word of warning: Weird stuff happens in the A-10 tournament. The top seed has won the league’s automatic berth just once in the last nine seasons. Davidson (2018) and Saint Louis (2019) stealthily slipped into the field hours before the bracket was unveiled the last two seasons. Dayton hasn’t lost since before Christmas … but maybe it will next week in Brooklyn.

American: There’s already a bid thief atop the AAC in Tulsa, which can claim the league’s top seed with a victory Sunday at Wichita State. Houston is the only team safely in the field, with Cincinnati and Wichita State in the conversation and Connecticut and Memphis both showing enough to be reasonable threats for a three-day run in Fort Worth next weekend.

Houston is the bunch to root for here for teams struggling to stay in the field. If Cincinnati and Wichita State are bounced early as well, this could wind up one-bid territory.

Field notes

Last four included: Stanford, Texas, N.C. State, Utah State

First four on the outside: Mississippi State, UCLA, Cincinnati, Richmond

Next four on the outside: Wichita State, Purdue, Northern Iowa, Arkansas

Moving in: Bradley, Eastern Washington, Texas, Tulsa, Winthrop

Moving out: Mississippi State, Montana, Northern Iowa, Radford, Wichita State

Conference call: Big Ten (10), Big East (7), Big 12 (6), Pac-12 (6), ACC (5), SEC (4), West Coast (3), American Athletic (2), Mountain West (2)

Bracket projection

Midwest vs. East; South vs. West

Midwest Region

Omaha

(1) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (16) winner of NORTHEAST/Robert Morris vs. METRO ATLANTIC/Siena

(8) Houston vs. (9) LSU

Omaha

(5) Colorado vs. (12) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Tulsa

(4) Ohio State vs. (13) MISSOURI VALLEY/Bradley

St. Louis

(3) ACC/Louisville vs. (14) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

(6) BYU vs. (11) N.C. State-Stanford winner

Albany, N.Y.

(7) Michigan vs. (10) Texas Tech

(2) BIG EAST/Seton Hall vs. (15) PATRIOT/Colgate

It’s just about impossible to imagine Kansas falling off the top line no matter what it does the rest of the way. The Jayhawks play at Texas Tech on Saturday. … Tulsa reenters the field after assuming sole possession of first place in the American. The Golden Hurricane doesn’t look like an at-large contender at this stage. …

A case could be made for BYU as a No. 5 seed, and that would probably happen if Cougars collect the WCC tournament title. … Colgate playing in Albany against a Big East team seems like an obvious plug-and-play for the committee if the Raiders win the Patriot League.

East Region

Sacramento

(1) MOUNTAIN WEST/San Diego State vs. (16) SUN BELT/Little Rock

(8) Virginia vs. (9) Providence

Sacramento

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) IVY/Yale

(4) SEC/Kentucky vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Akron

Albany, N.Y.

(3) Villanova vs. (14) COLONIAL/Hofstra

(6) Iowa vs. (11) SOUTHERN/East Tennessee State

Cleveland

(7) Arizona vs. (10) Rutgers

(2) ATLANTIC 10/Dayton vs. (15) HORIZON/Wright State

Providence is up to seven Quadrant 1 victories and is a combined 12-8 against the top two quadrants. The Friars have more than offset the damage they sustained in November, but it would still be a good idea to dispatch DePaul on Saturday. … If there were faint dreams of a No. 2 seed in Lexington, they went kaput this week when Kentucky lost at home to Tennessee.

If Villanova wasn’t on the No. 3 line before winning at Seton Hall, it is solidly there now. … East Tennessee State could get a couple quality victories in the SoCon tournament. Considering pretty much everyone else on the 8, 9, 10 and 11 lines is going to lose between now and Selection Sunday, the Buccaneers could pick up a line or two if they win their league and let the field come back to them. … Rutgers probably locked up its bid with a rout of Maryland, but it would still be a good idea to win at least once more away from Piscataway.

South Region

St. Louis

(1) Baylor vs. (16) winner of MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/N.C. Central vs. SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Prairie View A&M

(8) Florida vs. (9) Southern California

Tampa

(5) Penn State vs. (12) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

(4) Creighton vs. (13) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

Greensboro, N.C.

(3) Maryland vs. (14) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

(6) Auburn vs. (11) Texas-Utah State winner

Tampa

(7) Marquette vs. (10) Indiana

(2) Florida State vs. (15) BIG SKY/Eastern Washington

Florida doesn’t possess an overwhelming profile, but it is safely in the field because there isn’t anything remotely bad about its résumé. The Gators might even have a chance to escape 8-9 territory with a defeat of Kentucky on Saturday plus some damage in the SEC tournament. … Liberty will host Lipscomb on Sunday in the Atlantic Sun final. It’s a rematch of last year’s title game, which the Flames won on the road. …

Maryland owns the weakest profile of the No. 3 seeds. If the Terps were the strongest of the No. 4 seeds, they’d probably land in the East Region so long as another Big Ten team wasn’t the 1, 2, or 3 seed in that bracket. Something to think about. … Marquette lost five of six heading into the tournament last year, when it promptly got pounded by Murray State. The Golden Eagles have lost — no kidding — five of six entering Saturday’s trip to St. John’s.

West Region

Spokane, Wash.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) BIG SOUTH/Winthrop

(8) Illinois vs. (9) Oklahoma

Spokane, Wash.

(5) Butler vs. (12) SOUTHLAND/Stephen F. Austin

(4) PAC-12/Oregon vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Greensboro, N.C.

(3) Duke vs. (14) ATLANTIC SUN/Belmont

(6) West Virginia vs. (11) Arizona State

Cleveland

(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Xavier

(2) BIG TEN/Michigan State vs. (15) SUMMIT/North Dakota State

Oklahoma has made 32 NCAA tournament appearances, Illinois 30. They’ve somehow never met in the event. … Stephen F. Austin will win the Southland by a full four games if it handles Sam Houston State on Saturday. The Lumberjacks won’t have to play until the semifinals in the conference tournament. …

West Virginia snapped out of a 1-6 slide by winning at Iowa State on Tuesday. If the Mountaineers could pick off Baylor at home Saturday to close out the regular season, they could find themselves back in the conversation for a No. 5 seed. … Arizona State is just outside of yet another trip to Dayton. If the Sun Devils fall to Washington State at home to close out the regular season, they’d have a four-game losing streak and a lot of pressure heading into the Pac-12 tournament.