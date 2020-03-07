Early in the season, their first under Coach Alain Vigneault, the Flyers weren’t focused on winning the division. After they failed to qualify for the postseason last year, the Flyers’ goal was just to get the “ 'x' by your name and make sure you’re in a good spot for the playoffs,” Elliott said. But now the Flyers are starting to click in all aspects.

Entering Saturday, they had pulled into a first-place tie with Washington by winning eight straight games, including impressive victories over the Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on back-to-back nights. The players are starting to believe first place is there for the taking, but staying consistent remains the priority.

“The boys are rolling,” defenseman Ivan Provorov said. “We’re all playing for each other … and it’s paying off.”

The Flyers had a dominant February, finishing 10-3-0. The Capitals went 4-7-1, and they had no injuries to point to. The Capitals acquired a pair of veterans — defenseman Brenden Dillon and winger Ilya Kovalchuk — ahead of the trade deadline but still can’t seem to find any consistency. Their team defense is problematic, and their lack of effort and execution is getting called out in the dressing room after games.

“We’re working towards a final product,” Coach Todd Reirden said. “We’re trying different line combinations. It’s a work in progress. Concerning? Yeah, I want to win every game.”

The Flyers took full advantage. They went 3-0-1 against the Capitals this season, including a 7-2 blowout Feb. 8 at Capital One Arena.

“I don’t think the record against them is that big of a deal,” Flyers center Kevin Hayes said. “It obviously gets us a better spot in the playoff race at the moment, but come April 10th-ish, it doesn’t matter what seed you are. The messages you sent during the regular season don’t matter. It’s a hard trophy to win, and I think that’s why it’s the best trophy to win. It doesn’t matter what seed you are. You’ve got to play your best hockey come April.”

The Capitals aren’t the only Metro team struggling as April approaches. Third-place Pittsburgh followed a recent 12-3-1 stretch by losing six straight games in regulation. Columbus had a run of eight games without a win, going 0-3-5; the New York Islanders entered Saturday with two wins in their past 11 games (2-7-2); and Carolina had dropped its past four games (0-3-1). Only the New York Rangers, who dumped the Capitals in overtime during a wild matchup Thursday at Madison Square Garden, have been steady of late — but the Flyers took back-to-back games from them last weekend.

Still, the Flyers did take a hit this week: Winger James van Riemsdyk suffered a broken right hand Wednesday after blocking a shot from Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler. Expected to be out four to six weeks, van Riemsdyk had 19 goals and 21 assists in 66 games.

But the Flyers are used to adversity. They lost goaltender Carter Hart for nine games in mid-January because of an abdominal strain. Since he returned three weeks ago, he had gone 8-1-0 entering Saturday’s game against Buffalo.

“I think Carter coming back healthy, that stabilized everything. And it seems to be clicking at about the right time here, when we need it the most, when we needed to kind of make a statement to put ourselves in a good position to make the playoffs,” said defenseman Matt Niskanen, who helped Washington win the Stanley Cup in 2018.

With the postseason a month away, the Flyers are playing their best hockey, and the Metro could be theirs for the taking.

“You start the year, and you just want to get in [the playoffs], see where you’re at and make sure you get in,” Niskanen said. “That’s where we were for the majority of the year, and now that we’ve had some success, you kind of reassess where you’re at. I think the goal for us now is to push and try to chase [the Capitals] down or try to beat out Pittsburgh and maybe get home ice in the first round.”