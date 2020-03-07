The NHL was the first to act on that guidance, ESPN reported, and at several games Saturday teams held media availability via news conferences.

An NBA spokesman said the league was discussing coronavirus mitigation strategies with other leagues but was searching for alternatives to cutting off locker-room access. It told teams to prepare to play games in empty arenas in the coming weeks, if the coronavirus continues to spread.

“In consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, we’re discussing with other sports leagues options to protect the health of everyone in our buildings, including those typically in our locker rooms," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told The Washington Post. "As always, we’re committed to providing appropriate media access.”

Major League Baseball in a statement said it is “undertaking many precautions” but has not banned reporters from team clubhouses.

“We are asking anyone — including media — who has visited a high-risk area, as defined by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], within the last 14 days not to visit our facilities,” MLB said in a statement. “We are also discussing additional measures internally and with other leagues. At this time, we have not made changes to our media access procedures, and we will advise if we determine to take such steps.”

MLB is not expected to follow, per multiple officials.



Taking added precautions, yes. Closing the clubhouse as some cosmetic move that does little? No. https://t.co/zneWDux0ij — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 7, 2020

In the NHL, some teams acted on the league’s advisement immediately. The New York Islanders closed their dressing room after their 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The San Jose Sharks, who have continued to host games despite a recommendation not to from Santa Clara County, announced they would conduct news conferences in place of dressing-room interviews after home games Saturday and Sunday.

The Washington Capitals’ dressing room remained open after Saturday afternoon’s 5-2 victory at Pittsburgh as team officials communicated with the NHL on when a formal policy might take effect. The Philadelphia Flyers told the South Jersey Courier-Post that dressing rooms would remain open for the time being.

D.C. United officials said Major League Soccer left the decision up to each team. United kept its locker room open to reporters.

Those discussions alarmed reporters, many of whom worried about both the short- and long-term effects of restricted access to players. In the days and weeks ahead, providing coverage could get more difficult.

“I think MLB taking precautions makes a lot of sense, but when it comes to banning media from the clubhouse, I think that’s a step that should not be taken,” Paul Sullivan, president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and a columnist for the Chicago Tribune, said in a phone interview. “Obviously this concerns everyone and it’s understandable, but players can catch the virus from other players; they can catch it from everyone. Saying that media can’t be in the clubhouse is a major leap.”

Some sportswriters voiced concerns about locker-room access in the future and whether leagues would keep interactions limited even after coronavirus worries subside.

“I have no problem with this, given the current health concerns, but I do fear leagues won’t re-open the locker rooms to media once we eventually figure out how to contain coronavirus,” tweeted (Memphis) Commercial Appeal columnist Mark Giannotto. “Open locker rooms almost always result in the best stories for fans.”

“It will be functionally impossible for me to write the type of features I do off of general press conference style access,” tweeted Lindsey Adler, who covers the New York Yankees for the Athletic.

Journalists use locker-room access, an industry standard among American pro sports organizations, to conduct postgame interviews with players and also for more informal conversations. Locker rooms are frequently open to reporters before and after games and provide a space for athletes and the people who cover them to build relationships — even when the cameras are off and notebooks are stowed away.

It’s in private locker-room conversations that reporters pitch players on personal stories and ask questions ill-suited to large, public news conferences. Players also use the locker room to hold journalists accountable and express their opinions about unfavorable coverage.