Cowan lifted the trophy, confetti flew around the table and Coach Mark Turgeon appeared to release every bit of emotion pent-up inside him. When he addressed the crowd, Turgeon said: “Anybody see the thousand-pound gorilla that left, that was on my back? That’s not there anymore.”

Maryland hadn’t won a conference title since 2010, two years before Turgeon’s first season in College Park. But this group, filled with talent and potential, seemed poised to finally accomplish just that. It has weighed on Turgeon, and on Cowan, the point guard who has waited for a celebration like this all year.

“Anthony, you got it, brother!” Turgeon screamed into the microphone.

Fans spilled onto the court as players one-by-one climbed the ladder to cut the net. The players and staff members found their families, giving each other extended hugs — the kind that show how much the other person understands what led to this moment.

No. 9 Maryland earned this title by winning in the moment that mattered most. Cowan carried the team with 20 points and eight assists. Cowan has started every game since he arrived on campus, and in his last outing in front of the Xfinity Center crowd, he accomplished what he most desired. Cowan made the final cut of the first net that came down, placing what remained around his neck.

Sophomore Jalen Smith has complemented Cowan all season, becoming a dominant force on the inside, and in the season finale, he again assembled an impressive performance with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Terps surged to the top of the conference with a nine-game winning streak, but they have struggled lately, losing three of their previous four games. Maryland could have grabbed the Big Ten title with a win in either of its last two games, but the Terps lost to at home to Michigan State, then fell flat from the start at Rutgers.

Maryland had four days to regroup after that difficult stretch, and the Terps returned from the brief layoff playing much more like a title-worthy team.

Maryland stormed ahead in the first half, with a lead as large as 13 points. But after the break, Michigan threatened the Terps’ title hopes and Cowan’s senior day send-off. The Wolverines whittled Maryland’s lead down to three points midway through the second half, before the Terrapins responded on both ends.

With just over a minute to play, the Wolverines had to start fouling, but the Terps made their free throws, giving Turgeon enough assurance to play his senior walk-ons, Travis Valmon and Will Clark, with 26.7 seconds to go.

The Terps had one of their best offensive performances of the season, shooting 56 percent from the field with plenty of help across the roster. Four players — Cowan, Smith, Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins — scored at least 15 points.

Ayala and Wiggins, sophomores who have each struggled sporadically this season, hit some timely shots. Ayala scored a season-high 19 points. He nailed a three-pointer that capped Maryland’s quick 6-0 burst after Michigan had cut the lead to three. Ayala hit another shot from deep a couple of minutes later, this time extending the Terps’ advantage to 10. When he missed two free throws, Ayala grabbed the rebound and then assisted on a Wiggins three-pointer. Wiggins scored 10 of his 15 points after halftime.

Those are the performances that offer encouragement heading into the postseason. Cowan and Smith are known commodities, but the players who surround them are essential. Maryland needed them to win this conference title, and the team hope to rely on them more in the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

After a lackluster defensive effort against Rutgers, the Terrapins’ defense looked far more like its early-season self with active and aggressive play. The Wolverines kept the game within reach thanks to David Dejulius’s career-best offensive production. Dejulius, who averaged 6.6 points per game entering this matchup, scored 20 off the bench against the Terps.

But through the final 10 minutes of the game, Maryland’s lead continued to grow. All the hats, all the T-shirts, the championship trophy waiting in the arena weren’t there for no reason. Anthony Cowan Jr. finally has a title at Maryland. So does Mark Turgeon.

Long after the game had ended, and the players soaked in all the celebratory hoopla, Turgeon finally climbed the ladder toward the Xfinity Center net. He reached his fist in each direction, the band played and the coach lifted the detached net into the air.